GTA 5 and Persona 3 Portable are leaving Xbox Game Pass soon

Five games are leaving Xbox Game Pass in the next two weeks, including Grand Theft Auto 5 and Persona 3 Portable.

GTA 5 has been added and removed from Game Pass numerous times over the past four years, having most recently been made available in July 2023. Its latest departure applies to both the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions.

Considering the game's popularity and how many times the game has been added to Game Pass, we may see its return in the future, especially if you take into consideration the recent trailer reveal of Grand Theft Auto 6 stirring up the hype for the series. However, we don't know this for sure, so if you're midway through a Game Pass playthrough and want to see it through, be sure to do so while you can.

Meanwhile, Persona 3 Portable, which first launched in 2009 for PSP, will also be leaving the service this month alongside Persona 4 Golden.

It seems Persona 3 Portable's departure falls just in time for the highly anticipated launch of Persona 3 Reload, a faithful remake of the original Persona 3, featuring enhanced graphics, modern quality-of-life features and mechanics. Reload is scheduled to release on February 2, 2024, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, and it's also coming to Game Pass on day one.

Alongside these notable titles, the action-adventure simulation game Garden Story, as well as MotoGP 22 are also set to leave later this month.

If you're concerned that you won't be able to finish these games in time, Game Pass members can buy them for up to 20% off, meaning they'll be able to take their time and play them whenever they want.

If you're looking for something new to play, check out our list of the best Xbox Series X games, as well as our breakdown of every upcoming game of 2024 being released on PC and console.