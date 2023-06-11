Persona 3 Reload announced with gorgeous trailer

A brand new remake has been announced for Persona 3 at E3 2023. Entitled Persona 3 Reload, the upcoming title looks to be a complete overhaul of the original cult classic. According to the gorgeous new trailer, the game will be available "early 2024", including satisfying turn-based combat and RPG elements updated for a modern audience.

Persona 3 is among the best RPGs ever made. Though Persona 5 catapulted the series to new heights of notoriety, it was with Persona 3 that a wide range of the beloved mechanics found in Persona 5 got their start.

Persona 3 Reload will be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on release day.