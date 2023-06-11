Persona 3 Reload announced with gorgeous trailer

By Cat Bussell
published

Looking cool, Atlus

Blond-woman-close-up-against-blue-sky-background
(Image credit: ATLUS)

A brand new remake has been announced for Persona 3 at E3 2023. Entitled Persona 3 Reload, the upcoming title looks to be a complete overhaul of the original cult classic. According to the gorgeous new trailer, the game will be available "early 2024", including satisfying turn-based combat and RPG elements updated for a modern audience. 

Persona 3 is among the best RPGs ever made. Though Persona 5 catapulted the series to new heights of notoriety, it was with Persona 3 that a wide range of the beloved mechanics found in Persona 5 got their start. 

Persona 3 Reload will be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on release day.

Cat Bussell
Cat Bussell
Staff Writer

Cat Bussell is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the crooked spires of London, Cat is an experienced writer and journalist. As seen on Wargamer.com, TheGamer.com, and Superjumpmagazine.com, Cat is here to bring you coverage from all corners of the video game world. An inveterate RPG maven and strategy game enjoyer, Cat is known for her love of rich narratives; both story-driven and emergent. 


Before migrating to the green pastures of games journalism, Cat worked as a political advisor and academic. She has three degrees and has studied and worked at Cambridge University, University College London, and Queen Mary University of London. She's also been an art gallery curator, an ice cream maker, and a cocktail mixologist. This crash course in NPC lifestyles uniquely qualifies her to pick apart only the juiciest video games for your reading pleasure. 


Cat cut her teeth on MMOs in the heyday of World of Warcraft before giving in to her love of JRPGs and becoming embedded in Final Fantasy XIV. When she's not doing that, you might find her running a tabletop RPG or two, perhaps even voluntarily.  

See more Gaming news