Persona 3 Portable is getting a physical edition just in time for the next remake

Persona 3 Portable is getting a physical release for consoles, and the pre-order period begins soon.

Players will be able to buy the Persona 3 Portable physical edition on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Each platform will have three editions; the standard will only include a physical copy priced at $35. While the Grimoire Edition contains the game, a steelbook, a Grimoire Book Box, and a slipcover for double the cost at $70.

If you want to spend even more than that, there is the SEES Edition for a whopping $200. This version includes everything in the Grimoire Edition, including even more items such as a 1:1 Evoker Replica shadow box that can light up and a 3D shadow box with Persona 3's All Out Attack cut-in. There's also the official soundtrack, a set of trading cards, a Gekkoukan High School patch and a SEES armband.

You can pre-order each of these physical editions on October 27, with more information being released later. While there's still a little while left to wait, Persona 3 Portable comes out just before Persona 3 Reload, which is scheduled for February 2, 2024, so at least fans have something to pass the time with for a couple of months.

Available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, Persona 3 Reload is a remake of the original 2006 RPG with various quality-of-life improvements. However, unfortunately, you won't be able to access the post-game content, The Answer, found in the FES version, and the female protagonist is also absent from the remake. So, for the time being, it may just be best to enjoy Persona 3 Portable's physical versions with all the trinkets that come with it.

