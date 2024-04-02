Don't get your hopes up about that Hollow Knight Silksong Xbox store page - other platforms have had one for a while

Arguably one of the most eye-catching things to come from the annual minefield that is April Fools' Day was Hollow Knight Silksong's brand new page on the Xbox Store.

The store page itself is fairly unremarkable, containing no new information outside of an age rating that hadn't previously been confirmed. It's also quite bare bones, featuring just a brief product description and a handful of screenshots that we've seen before.

What is notable, though, is that the existence of Hollow Knight Silksong's new Xbox store page is indeed real, and is still live today after April Fools' Day, as Xbox product marketing manager Tao Sila points out on X / Twitter.

No this isn't an April Fools Joke. The #HollowKnightSilksong Wishlist page really is up on Xbox https://t.co/cjL1X3M4ZgApril 1, 2024 See more

Should we get our hopes up?

Now, as mentioned, there is one new bit of information on this store page, that being Hollow Knight Silksong's age rating of E10+ / PEGI 7. This is, however, nothing too groundbreaking, as it's the exact same age rating that was awarded to the original Hollow Knight back in 2017.

But an age rating usually means that a game isn't too far from release, right? Well, not necessarily. As GamesRadar points out, an entry for Hollow Knight Silksong has yet to appear on the ESRB's official website, suggesting that any age rating has yet to be finalized.

To further dampen your spirits, store pages for Hollow Knight Silksong aren't anything new. You can head over to Steam, the PlayStation Store or indeed the Nintendo Switch eShop to find listings for the game; they've just yet to be updated with the game's tentative age rating.

So, is Hollow Knight Silksong approaching its fabled release or is this just a bit of housekeeping on developer Team Cherry's part to ensure the product is visible on all supported storefronts? It's most likely the latter, but hey, any rumblings about one of the most anticipated upcoming games is welcome in my book.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors