Call of Duty teases new Warzone map and zombie mode ahead of upcoming livestream

Activision has offered a tantalizing first look at some of the new features to expect from Call of Duty in the run-up to the release of Modern Warfare 3 (2023).

In a Tweet on the official Call of Duty Twitter account, the publisher shared several sneak peeks of upcoming additions and features. Four short videos show off a brand new map for Call of Duty: Warzone set to coincide with the game's integration into Modern Warfare 3. The map looks to be a shipping port of some kind, featuring shipping crates, large cranes, and more than a few vantage points.

The Tweet also gave us a look at the upcoming zombies mode. In addition to the normal humanoid zombies, it appears we'll also have to fight full-on monsters, with the Tweet showing off a towering adversary that seems to be made of numerous corpses fused together.

Premiering live at #CODNext on October 5 at 9AM PT

This preview Tweet comes ahead of the CODNext livestream which is set to drop on October 5. The livestream promises to show off plenty of new, upcoming features and is set to include deep dives with Treyarch and Sledgehammer - both veteran studios which were bought on to assist with the development Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

For those not in the know, Treyarch was responsible for first introducing zombies mode to Call of Duty with Call of Duty: World at War back in 2008. Given that Modern Warfare 3 intends to revamp the zombies experience, Activision decided to bring in Treyarch due to the studio's long history with the game mode.



Modern Warfare 3 will also be offering the first of two multiplayer open beta weekends starting October 6. These will initially be available for players on PS5 and PS4 with early access. before opening up on October 8 to anyone on either Playstation console who's opted into the beta.



