Original Zombies creator Treyarch is back for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Activision has revealed that the iconic Call of Duty mode Zombies will return, and the original developers, Treyarch, will be manning the helm.

The Zombies experience is finally back and will make an appearance in the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Players will enter the undead arena as a team of multi-national Operators to assist Task Force 141. The enemies in this iteration of Zombies aren't just dead but also alive, as you'll be facing the private military company hired by Zakhaev.

The newest trailer for Modern Warfare 3's Zombies mode showcases the hired military company making their way through what looks to be an abandoned city before stumbling on four dead bodies surrounding a mysterious vial. Their escape is momentarily halted by oncoming fire when a soldier decides to throw the vial, breaking it and infecting all who surround it. The trailer then cuts to the multi-national special ops team tasked with containing the infection and taking out those responsible for the outbreak.

Those familiar with the Zombies IP may recognise the mysterious substance in the test tube which starts the outbreak. Aetherium is a highly enriched state derived from processing high amounts of its crystalline form. While there are definitely more than a few nods to the original Zombies games, the open-world map presents players with various new experiences and challenges.

"Combining the very best of Modern Warfare map features and systems with the tried-and-true core features of Treyarch Zombies, Modern Warfare Zombies presents an all-new twist on the fan-favorite third game mode, launching alongside the Campaign and Multiplayer when Modern Warfare 3 releases. Get ready to contain the incursion across different regions that escalate in difficulty, with core Zombies features and a cavalcade of secrets to discover," Activision explained in a blog post.

