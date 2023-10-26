Call of Duty and Chase & Status partner up for a secret gig to celebrate Modern Warfare 3's upcoming launch

Activision has announced a new collaboration with electronic music duo Chase & Status to celebrate the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 next month.

Ahead of the game's release on November 10, Call of Duty has partnered with Universal Music to host a secret gig in London on November 9 with Chase & Status to headline.

Named the LDN Calling gig, Chase & Status along with special guest DJ Bou, they'll drop three missions between October 26 and October 29 that need to be solved, allowing 25 winners - each with a plus one - access to the secret gig. You can head over to the official website to solve the first mission right now for a chance to win. The competition will run until October 31.

Winners will be contacted one week ahead of the event and invited to attend the exclusive gig the night of November 9 to celebrate the launch of Modern Warfare 3 alongside the artists.

Additionally, during the event, there will also be an opportunity to play the game ahead of its launch as well as a chance to "experience multiple surprises linked to Modern Warfare 3 and the Modern Warfare series".

Chase & Status are one of the most successful UK electronic music artists of all time, having surpassed two billion streams across their award-winning catalog of four top five albums and six top 10 singles.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC and is a direct sequel to Modern Warfare 2. It was recently revealed that alongside a new perk system, and a new 3v3v3 game mode called Cutthroat, players can also expect to get ranked multiplayer in Season One.

Multiplayer creative director at Sledgehammer Games Greg Reisdorf said: "Our friends at Treyarch are on the case again with ranked play. They do a fantastic job with it, and we love partnering with them on it, and they're going to bring that experience, update it, modernize it from Modern Warfare 2, bring that forward, and then for Season 1.5 [...] mid-season one, that's when it's going to launch."

For more, here's our list of the best FPS games, as well as our picks for the best multiplayer PC games you can play in 2023.