Baldur's Gate 3 claims top spot as the highest-rated game on the PS5
Metamagic
Baldur's Gate 3 has reached another milestone in critical acclaim. Larian Studios' latest RPG is now the highest-rated game on PS5, according to review aggregation sites Metacritic and Opencritic.
Easily one of the best RPGs of recent years, Baldur's Gate 3 currently boasts a Metacritic Metascore of 97, based on a total of nine reviews for the PS5 version. Though this rating could change as more verdicts come in, at the time of writing, Baldur's Gate 3 on PS5 is ahead of both Elden Ring and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition, which respectively command Metascores of 96 and 94.
Opencritic tells a similar story, with Baldur's Gate 3 sitting pretty on as one of the best PS5 games with a score of 96, with Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok taking second and third place with scores of 95 and 93 respectively.
Though it's early days for the game's PS5 edition, it's no surprise that Baldur's Gate 3 is doing so well, especially given the critical adulation the title received for its PC release. At TechRadar Gaming, we gave the game a much coveted five-star review. Our editor-in-chief Jake Tucker said of the RPG: "Baldur’s Gate 3 is a fine contender for one of the best video game RPGs ever made. It’s the most ambitious RPG out there, and the painstakingly accurate rendition of Dungeons & Dragons will delight fans."
From the way it harnesses the legacy of great RPGs of the past to its playful sense of imagination, Larian's latest RPG has plenty of arrows in its proverbial quiver. And from its well-written argumentative companions to its stellar voice-acting, Baldur's Gate 3 has captured the imaginations of fans across the globe. With the PC edition already one of Steam's biggest games ever, it's no wonder that the PS5 version would also ascent to such heights.
Want to get more from Larian's hit RPG? Our guides to the best Baldur's Gate 3 class as well as how to respec in Baldur's Gate 3 will help you get the most out of your characters.
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Cat Bussell is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the crooked spires of London, Cat is an experienced writer and journalist. As seen on Wargamer.com, TheGamer.com, and Superjumpmagazine.com, Cat is here to bring you coverage from all corners of the video game world. An inveterate RPG maven and strategy game enjoyer, Cat is known for her love of rich narratives; both story-driven and emergent.
Before migrating to the green pastures of games journalism, Cat worked as a political advisor and academic. She has three degrees and has studied and worked at Cambridge University, University College London, and Queen Mary University of London. She's also been an art gallery curator, an ice cream maker, and a cocktail mixologist. This crash course in NPC lifestyles uniquely qualifies her to pick apart only the juiciest video games for your reading pleasure.
Cat cut her teeth on MMOs in the heyday of World of Warcraft before giving in to her love of JRPGs and becoming embedded in Final Fantasy XIV. When she's not doing that, you might find her running a tabletop RPG or two, perhaps even voluntarily.
Most Popular
By Tom Power