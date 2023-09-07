Baldur's Gate 3 claims top spot as the highest-rated game on the PS5

Baldur's Gate 3 has reached another milestone in critical acclaim. Larian Studios' latest RPG is now the highest-rated game on PS5, according to review aggregation sites Metacritic and Opencritic.

Easily one of the best RPGs of recent years, Baldur's Gate 3 currently boasts a Metacritic Metascore of 97, based on a total of nine reviews for the PS5 version. Though this rating could change as more verdicts come in, at the time of writing, Baldur's Gate 3 on PS5 is ahead of both Elden Ring and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition, which respectively command Metascores of 96 and 94.

Opencritic tells a similar story, with Baldur's Gate 3 sitting pretty on as one of the best PS5 games with a score of 96, with Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok taking second and third place with scores of 95 and 93 respectively.

Though it's early days for the game's PS5 edition, it's no surprise that Baldur's Gate 3 is doing so well, especially given the critical adulation the title received for its PC release. At TechRadar Gaming, we gave the game a much coveted five-star review. Our editor-in-chief Jake Tucker said of the RPG: "Baldur’s Gate 3 is a fine contender for one of the best video game RPGs ever made. It’s the most ambitious RPG out there, and the painstakingly accurate rendition of Dungeons & Dragons will delight fans."

From the way it harnesses the legacy of great RPGs of the past to its playful sense of imagination, Larian's latest RPG has plenty of arrows in its proverbial quiver. And from its well-written argumentative companions to its stellar voice-acting, Baldur's Gate 3 has captured the imaginations of fans across the globe. With the PC edition already one of Steam's biggest games ever, it's no wonder that the PS5 version would also ascent to such heights.

