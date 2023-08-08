You'll need to know how to respec in Baldur's Gate 3 if you want to make the most out of the game's expansive customization options.

Baldur's Gate 3 is a very long game, with playthroughs of the main campaign usually taking over 70 hours. As such, you may find yourself stuck with a class that you're not as keen on as you once were. Fortunately, there's a relatively painless way to change class (it's not technically called respec in-game), not only for yourself but also for your companions, too.

While this is a great asset for keeping your main character fresh, it's also great to have the chance to tweak your entire party. Baldur's Gate 3 has some very demanding encounters, worthy of some of the best PC strategy games. Especially at higher levels, having a party that's equipped to deal with specific threats will make your life a lot easier.

Read on to learn exactly how to respec in Baldur's Gate 3, including where to unlock the feature and how to use it.

How to unlock respec in Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Larian)

To change class in Baldur's Gate 3, you'll need to track down Withers, an agent of Jergal, one of the setting's gods of the dead. Withers can be found in the ruined chapel, close to where you land after the Nautiloid crash which makes up the game's prologue.

Head North of the crash site, and you'll find a locked gate that will likely stump you. Fortunately, you can loop around to the North West and find a side entrance where you'll happen upon a group of scavengers. Make your way through them and into the chapel, either by lockpicking the entrance or by shooting down a piece of masonry suspended above the floor to create an ingress of your own.

(Image credit: Larian)

Once you've found your way inside, follow the path to the West and you'll find a door to the North. Make your way through and you'll arrive at the Dank Crypt. Continue forward and you'll discover a statue of Jergal. Behind the statue is a sealed room that can be accessed by passing a perception check to find a button on the left-hand side.

(Image credit: Larian)

You'll then battle a horde of skeletons. Some of them will cast Silence, so be sure to protect your spellcasters. Triumph, and you'll be able to head into the hidden area where you'll find a large crypt. It's in here that you'll find Withers, an agent of Jergal who will offer to become a camp follower.

Head back to camp, and you'll find that Withers can help you revive fallen allies, summon hirelings and even change classes.

How to respec in Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Larian)

To change your class, simply go to camp and have the desired character talk to Withers. No matter where you set up camp, Withers will be there, marked on the map with a merchant's logo. For the low price of 100 Gold, Withers will allow you to completely change any of your characters' classes.

Your character will retain their level and XP, but you'll have the chance to completely rework their builds from the ground up. Withers also allows you to adjust the attributes of your characters, too, meaning that your squishy Wizard absolutely doesn't have to stay squishy if they want to become a Barbarian.

