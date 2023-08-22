Assassin’s Creed Mirage gets a new trailer at Opening Night Live 2023

Assassin’s Creed Mirage just got a new trailer during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, giving fans a new glimpse of the upcoming stealth-centric title.

The new trailer showcased the game's Arabic dub and voices with English subtitles, which all players will be able to experience in the full release for a greater sense of immersion. We saw our protagonist Basim (who first appeared in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla) stealthing around and generally doing cool assassin things, such as performing kills from the shadows, and fighting against some Hidden Ones. However, we know from information that's previously been revealed about Mirage that Basim isn't going to be a Master Assassin for the entirety of the game - set in ninth-century Baghdad, the story will follow his journey from being a young thief living on the streets to eventually becoming a Master Assassin.

You can see the full trailer below.

Previously, Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s lead producer, Fabian Salomon, revealed that the upcoming game will take between 20 and 30 hours to complete, depending on how much time players spend completing extra content. This means that Mirage will be notably shorter than Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which, according to data from HowLongToBeat, takes the average player over 60 hours to complete (and that’s just for its main story). As such, Mirage’s length could be rather disappointing or an enormous relief, depending on how large your backlog is.

Until recently, Assassin’s Creed Mirage was supposed to release on October 12, but earlier this month, it was confirmed that it’s going to be arriving a week earlier, on October 5. The title has already gone gold, so unless anything goes majorly wrong in the next two months, it’s very unlikely that the release date will be pushed back.

