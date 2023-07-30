Assassin's Creed Mirage will only take around 25-30 hours to complete

Depending upon your viewpoint, we have good news or bad: Assassin's Creed Mirage will take around 20 hours to complete.

For some, this will be welcomed news, allowing people to dive headfirst into an Assassin's Creed adventure, knowing they won't have to dedicate months of their free time to get to the end.

This will be disappointing for others, though, as Assassin's Creed games have traditionally offered a lot of bang for their buck and provided hundreds of hours of entertainment.

According to lead producer Fabian Salomon, however, who spoke to YouTuber Julien Chièze earlier this week, the upcoming Assassin's Creed adventure can be completed in 20 hours if players rush through, and around 30 hours for players who take their time and complete every mission.

"Given that we do a lot of playtesting internally at Ubisoft, it's part of our process, we really want to get as close as possible to the players, so we'll say that the latest playtimes we've received average at around 20-23 hours," Salomon said, as translated by PCGN.

"That can go up to 25-30 hours for the completionists, and we'll say that those who will be rushing the game will be around 20 hours."

Given prior instalments like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Odyssey roughly take around 60 hours to get through the main campaign – and double that if you commit to completing all the side missions and extra collectibles, too – that means Mirage will be around a fifth of the length of its predecessors.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is finally sending the series back to its roots with classic traversal and poses that look like something straight out of the first Assassin's Creed title.

ICYMI, rumor has it Ubisoft is rebooting Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag . According to recent reports, Ubisoft's remake of the 2013 sea-shanty smasher is "still in its earliest stages" but reportedly involves the team based at Ubisoft Singapore.

If true, it's an interesting decision, not least because Ubisoft is also set to debut another all-new swashbuckling franchise, Skull and Bones . Yes, the pirate adventure was recently delayed once again, but it's nonetheless set to release sometime in 2023-2024 – which may give Ubisoft the litmus test it needs to assess the appetite for the Black Flag reboot.