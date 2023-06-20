Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s movement is based off ‘samurai, ninja, and even Jedi’

Assassin's Creed Mirage is finally sending the series back to its roots with classic traversal and poses that look like something straight out of the first Assassin's Creed title.

During Ubisoft Forward, TechRadar Gaming sat down with the animation director for Assassin's Creed Mirage, Benjamin Fox, to discuss how Ubisoft Bordeaux returned to the iconic visuals and mobility of the original games while polishing up the rough edges.

"There were a lot of challenges" in animating Assassin's Creed Mirage, Fox says. "One of the main steps in animation is referencing through observation", which took more time than you may think. While the team did create visual guides and reference boards to get the mobility for Basam just right, Ubisoft Bordeaux ended up going the extra mile.

While the first Assassin's Creed game was one inspiration, the devs branched out from this straightforward way of thinking to approach Assassin's Creed Mirage from multiple angles. Fox explains how "samurai, ninja, and even Jedi to a certain point" inspired the animation team and helped them translate mobility and fluidity into the upcoming title.

This familiar agility that many find reminiscent of the original titles was crucial for making "Basam feel like a very strong swordsman", Fox says. "We wanted him to feel fast and nimble, efficient in his moves, with lots of nice flourishes". The team even went to some serious lengths to ensure everything was genuine.

"Our animation team actually did some training to help us understand how to handle the weapons because, believe it or not, it's not that easy", Fox says. "There's a lot to learn from the fight choreographer". Thankfully, no one was hurt in this unique creative process.

It looks like going the extra mile has paid off for Assassin's Creed Mirage. The most recent trailer has answered countless fans' wishes with a return to the series' roots, as Basam and other assassins scale the expansive map set in a stunning Baghdad.

Assassin's Creed Mirage releases October 12, 2023, on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. But if you can't wait that long, then check out our best Assassin's Creed games list to see if anything else tickles your fancy.