Assassin's Creed Mirage's latest in-game footage confirms a return to the series' roots

Assassin's Creed Mirage has been shown off in detail at the Ubisoft Forward event and it brings back many classic tropes of the series that have long since been dormant.

Highlighted in the most recent in-engine footage for Assassin's Creed Mirage confirms the appearance of tools used for assassinations, such as blow darts and smoke bombs. What's more, assassinations are confirmed to be one-hit, much like with the older pre-RPG titles from before the mid-2010s.

That's not to say that there's nothing new added to the established formula, because Assassin's Creed Mirage borrows from the latter Splinter Cell games with a similar feature to mark and execute. It sees Basim, returning from Valhalla, quickly kill targets at the press of a button.

More exciting is the fact that you'll have to plan your own entry and exit points when going after targets as the black box style of open-ended missions from Assassin's Creed Unity return. We see Basim interact with NPCs to create a distraction, throwing a colored smoke bomb to create a distraction, as well as a return to the Unity-era parkour system. Colour us excited!

It really is a return to form for Assassin's Creed which has been an established RPG staple ever since the release of Assassin's Creed Origins back in 2017. For over six years, and two concurrent sequels, the direction of Ubisoft's flagship franchise has been to go bigger with vast worlds to discover and to be vast but, consequently, less detailed overall. Mirage seeks to buck the trend and even pays homage to the original Assassin's Creed from 2007 with the assassin bureaus that you literally drop into - a neat touch. We can't wait to see what comes next.

