Best Buy's Black Friday sale is giving away a $75 gift card when you buy this Special Edition Xbox Series X

As much as I love the Black Friday sales period, even I have to admit that there haven't been that many great Xbox Series X deals this year. Sure, we've had a few dollars knocked off the price here and there but there hasn't been anything that's really surprised me... Until now.

You don't normally see offers on special edition hardware, but Best Buy is currently running a superb promotion on the Galaxy Black Special Edition Xbox Series X. Right now if you pick it up for $599.99, you will get a free $75 Best Buy gift card.

That's enough cash to pick up a decent library of games right out of the gate. If you've been on the fence about picking up this Special Edition, then this could be the deciding factor.

Today's best Special Edition Xbox Series X deal

Xbox Series X Galaxy Black Special Edition (2TB): $599.99 at Best Buy This is by far the strongest Xbox console deal that I've seen over the Black Friday sales period. Right now, if you pick up the Xbox Series X Galaxy Black Special Edition, Best Buy will send you a free $75 gift card. That's enough for a decent few games, a spare controller, or a couple of accessories.

If you need a quick refresher, the Xbox Series X Galaxy Black Special Edition comes in a unique space-themed colorway. It's got cool white speckles on its front, mirroring the look of the night sky.

It also comes bundled with a special Xbox Wireless Controller. It's black on the front but has a special speckled D-pad and a striking green back panel. If all that wasn't enough, this Xbox comes packed with a whopping 2TB of storage - potentially saving you some cash by removing the need to pick up a compatible Xbox Storage Expansion Card.

Best Buy states that your gift card "will be created and sent out after your eligible product is fulfilled or picked up in-store" and requires you to respond to that email within 60 days to claim it - so keep an eye on your inbox so you don't miss it!

Not in the US or just want to see some other Xbox deals? See the list below for some of the very best Xbox Series X offers in your region as found by our army of high-tech deal-seeking robots.