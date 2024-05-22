Beat the Memorial Day sales rush with these solid Xbox Series X console discounts

We're currently seeing yet another enticing price drop for the Xbox Series X console ahead of the upcoming Memorial Day sales. And what's more, both US and UK folks can enjoy similar discounts right now.

By heading over to Dell, US folks can pick up an Xbox Series X for $449.99 (was $499.99); that's a solid $50 off the typically high retail price. And if you're in the UK, high street retailer Argos has you covered with a discounted price of just £409.99 (was £459.99).

These, unfortunately, are not the strongest discounts we've ever seen for the Xbox Series X. Over last year's Holiday sales, for example, the console dipped as low as $349.99 (a huge $150 saving) at Amazon. However, such strong price drops are exceedingly rare. While these latest discounts are modest in comparison, we feel they're still worth checking out if you've been thinking of picking up the console at a reduced price.

Today's best Xbox Series X deals

Xbox Series X console: was $499.99 now $449.99 at Dell

We've certainly seen steeper Xbox Series X discounts in the past, this current one is no slouch, allowing you to put an extra 50 bucks away for a rainy day, an Xbox Game Pass subscription or towards a new game. UK price: Argos - £409.99

This Xbox Series X discount is well worth looking into, especially as price drops for the console are fairly rare outside of major sales periods. The console can easily serve as the centerpiece of your gaming setup, offering support for 4K resolution and up to a smooth-as-butter 120fps on compatible smart TVs.

The Xbox Series X is known to be light on exclusive games. However, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service continues to offer full downloadable games at an impressive rate - from massive AAA hits to must-play indie gems. There's a lot to like about the console, from Game Pass and excellent backwards compatibility features to comparable performance to Sony's PlayStation 5.

We're currently seeing top discounts on excellent Xbox controllers, too. For example, this Razer Wolverine Ultimate deal brings the aesthetically slick gamepad down to one of its lowest-ever prices.