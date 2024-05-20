Save on a high-end Xbox controller ahead of Memorial Day with this Razer Wolverine Ultimate deal

If you’re looking to secure a shiny new gamepad at a low price ahead of an extended gaming session over the Memorial Day weekend, then this discounted Xbox controller is well worth considering.

The Razer Wolverine Ultimate is on sale for just $69.99 (was $89.99) at Amazon, which represents a saving of $20. This is by far the steepest discount the controller has seen so far this year and just $5.66 shy of the lowest-ever recorded price at the retailer.

Although it’s an older model that was originally designed for the Xbox One, this wired controller is also compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. It also boasts some seriously high-end features, like six remappable buttons, a hair trigger mode, and interchangeable thumbsticks. If some of these features sound familiar, it’s because they’re also found on the far more expensive (but much worse value) Xbox Elite Series 2.

Today's best Xbox controller deal

Razer Wolverine Ultimate: was $89.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

It might be an older model, but the Razer Wolverine Ultimate is a great choice at this price. For under $70, you're getting a wealth of premium features including customizable RGB lighting, interchangeable thumbsticks, a swappable D-pad, and more. It's compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC right out of the box.

We awarded the Razer Wolverine Ultimate a glowing four out of five stars in our original Razer Wolverine Ultimate review, where were impressed with its tactile face buttons and stylish design. In addition to the fact that the controller is limited to wired-only, we were however disappointed by the high asking price. That said, the controller was retailing for $149 at the time of our review, which is more than double the discounted price today.

If you're outside of the US but still want to get your hands on the Razer Wolverine Ultimate, you can check for any deals in your region below.