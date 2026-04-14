Amid rumors of a $100 Grand Theft Auto 6, GTA 5 voice actor suggests Rockstar should keep the game's price at a level where it's 'accessible to all players' but admits 'that’s not the reality of what will happen'

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Lester Crest actor says he wouldn't pay $100 for GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto 6&#039;s Jason Duval sitting at a bar with a beer, as two men walk up behind him.
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)
  • Grand Theft Auto 5 voice actor Jay Klaitz says he wouldn't pay $100 for GTA 6
  • He suggests Rockstar keep the game at a reasonable price for all players
  • He recognizes that "that’s not the reality of what will happen" though

Grand Theft Auto 5 voice actor Jay Klaitz has offered his two cents on the Grand Theft Auto 6 price debate, suggesting Rockstar Games should keep it reasonable for the broader playerbase.

In an interview with online marketplace