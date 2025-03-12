After Nike and Adidas trainers, it was only a matter of time until Crocs got added to Fortnite

- Crocs are now available to buy in the Fortnite Item Shop
- There are options that cost between 800 and 1,000 V-Bucks
- Crocs are the latest Kicks to be added after Adidas and Nike-branded shoes
Have you ever thought to yourself: "Man, I love Fortnite, but it would be even better if I could run around the map in a pair of Crocs?"
Well I've got good - if very specific - news for you. The (for better or worse) iconic clogs are now available to purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop. Following the addition of Adidas and Nike-branded trainers, Crocs are the latest line of footwear you can equip with your favorite Fortnite skins.
There are a few different Crocs Kicks you can now pick up. The 'premium' option is Crocs Classic Clog White for 1,000 V-Bucks. These are also customizable, allowing you to add or remove those 'Jibbitz' accessories that slot into the shoe itself.
Another 1,000 V-Bucks option is the Crocs Classic Clog Pink Milk which is the same, but coming in a rather pleasing light pink hue.
Other options include Crocs Echo Wave Pond and Crocs Echo Marbled Clog Black Sand/Multi Kicks, both costing 800 V-Bucks each - presumably cheaper because these don't appear to include those Jibbitz accessories.
All of these Kicks options will be purchasable from now until March 22, 2025 at which time the next shop refresh will occur.
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is currently underway. Titled 'Lawless', it brings with it a heist theme and the ability to earn Mortal Kombat's Sub-Zero as a playable skin. The current season is due to end on May 2, 2025.
