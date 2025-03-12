After Nike and Adidas trainers, it was only a matter of time until Crocs got added to Fortnite

Deals
By
published

Crocs are being added to Fortnite. Yes, that's the whole story

Fortnite Lawless
(Image credit: Epic Games)
  • Crocs are now available to buy in the Fortnite Item Shop
  • There are options that cost between 800 and 1,000 V-Bucks
  • Crocs are the latest Kicks to be added after Adidas and Nike-branded shoes

Have you ever thought to yourself: "Man, I love Fortnite, but it would be even better if I could run around the map in a pair of Crocs?"

Well I've got good - if very specific - news for you. The (for better or worse) iconic clogs are now available to purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop. Following the addition of Adidas and Nike-branded trainers, Crocs are the latest line of footwear you can equip with your favorite Fortnite skins.

Fortnite Crocs

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are a few different Crocs Kicks you can now pick up. The 'premium' option is Crocs Classic Clog White for 1,000 V-Bucks. These are also customizable, allowing you to add or remove those 'Jibbitz' accessories that slot into the shoe itself.

Another 1,000 V-Bucks option is the Crocs Classic Clog Pink Milk which is the same, but coming in a rather pleasing light pink hue.

Other options include Crocs Echo Wave Pond and Crocs Echo Marbled Clog Black Sand/Multi Kicks, both costing 800 V-Bucks each - presumably cheaper because these don't appear to include those Jibbitz accessories.

All of these Kicks options will be purchasable from now until March 22, 2025 at which time the next shop refresh will occur.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is currently underway. Titled 'Lawless', it brings with it a heist theme and the ability to earn Mortal Kombat's Sub-Zero as a playable skin. The current season is due to end on May 2, 2025.

You might also like...

TOPICS
Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Fortnite
Skibidi Toilet is reportedly coming to Fortnite which is a sentence I never thought I would have to write
A Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ screenshot.
Fortnite Hatsune Miku has leaked and she looks... pretty rough
Fortnite characters in a prison lineup
Fortnite is adding Sub-Zero next season, finally becoming the first game where Street Fighter vs Mortal Kombat is possible
Syntilay Shoes
Are these AI-designed shoes the future of footwear?
Big savings on the CRKD Fortnite Festival NEO S.
Love Fortnite Festival? Grab this quality rhythm game controller at a heavily discounted price for Presidents' Day
Black Knight and Cuddle Team Leader glide into Tilted Towers
Fortnite OG Season 3 release date - here's when the next season comes out
Latest in Gaming
Fortnite Lawless
After Nike and Adidas trainers, it was only a matter of time until Crocs got added to Fortnite
Indiana Jones talking to a friend in a university setting with a jaunty smile on his face
New leak claims Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release will come in April
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
Future PlayStation games could have AI-powered characters, if this leaked prototype of Aloy is anything to go by
The main character from Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet performing a jump attack on a robot enemy.
Neil Druckmann reveals new details about Naughty Dog's Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, says it's 'a game about faith and religion' and wants players to be 'lost' and 'confused'
Doom: The Dark Ages
Doom: The Dark Ages' director confirms DLC is in the works and says the game won't end the way 2016's Doom begins: 'If we took it all the way to that point, then that would mean that we couldn't tell any more medieval stories'
Nintendo Switch 2
A Nintendo Switch 2 FCC filing confirms Wi-Fi 6 and NFC support for the upcoming console
Latest in Deals
Fortnite Lawless
After Nike and Adidas trainers, it was only a matter of time until Crocs got added to Fortnite
Apple deals
Cheaper than Black Friday: AirPods, iPads, and MacBook deals are live at Amazon
cyberpowerpc gamer supreme gaming PC on orange background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
I've looked through all the available RX 9070 XT pre-builts and this is the gaming PC I'd buy with my own cash
Samsung OLED TV S90C on blue green background with price cut sign
One of the best OLED TVs you can buy drops to an unbelievable price for March Madness
iPad Air M3 11-inch and 13-inch on an orange background next to TechRadar deals price cut badge
Wait, what? The brand-new iPad Air just launched and it's already on sale on Amazon
Sonos Arc Lowest Price deal image
You can now save $250 on one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars from Sonos
More about gaming
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Future PlayStation games could have AI-powered characters, if this leaked prototype of Aloy is anything to go by
Indiana Jones talking to a friend in a university setting with a jaunty smile on his face

New leak claims Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release will come in April
Tottenham Hotspur player Lucas Bergvall participates in the match at the AFAS Stadium for the UEFA Europa League

Tottenham vs AZ live stream: How to watch the Europa League online from anywhere
See more latest
Most Popular
SanDisk portable SSD on a blue background
Get a 2TB portable SSD for less than $0.07 per GB in this limited-time deal at Amazon
Apple deals
Cheaper than Black Friday: AirPods, iPads, and MacBook deals are live at Amazon
cyberpowerpc gamer supreme gaming PC on orange background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
I've looked through all the available RX 9070 XT pre-builts and this is the gaming PC I'd buy with my own cash
Amazon Fire 7 tablet
Need a super-cheap tablet? The Amazon Fire 7 has dropped to $44.99
Samsung OLED TV S90C on blue green background with price cut sign
One of the best OLED TVs you can buy drops to an unbelievable price for March Madness
Sonos Arc Lowest Price deal image
You can now save $250 on one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars from Sonos
iPad Air M3 11-inch and 13-inch on an orange background next to TechRadar deals price cut badge
Wait, what? The brand-new iPad Air just launched and it's already on sale on Amazon
The Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series TV on a red background with text saying Big Savings.
Snag this super-cheap 43-inch Amazon Fire TV for a record-low price
Apple Watch SE, Garmin Forerunner 55, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
Amazon secret smartwatch sale! Grab an Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, or Garmin Forerunner 55 for under $170
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones in cappuccino color on cyan radar background with price cut sign
These excellent cheap Sony headphones are now just $38 at Amazon