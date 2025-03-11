Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, a nostalgic beat-em-up with beautiful pixel graphics, is finally coming to mobile next month
It's going to be dirt cheap with all DLC included
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is coming to iOS and Android
- It will launch on April 15 and cost $8.99
- All DLC is included
Dotemu, Tribute Games, Paramount Game Studios, and Pladigious have announced that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will hit mobile devices next month.
The game is a 2D beat-em-up with a stunning pixel art aesthetic that looks like it would be perfectly at home on one of the best gaming phones or a big-screen gaming tablet. It's coming to both iOS and Android and will be available via the App Store and Google Play Store respectively.
It features 16 distinct levels, with multiple playable characters which of course means the chance to punch goons such as the iconic ninja turtles Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo but also some more unusual ones like news reporter April O'Neil.
On top of this, the mobile version will come bundled with all DLC content at no additional cost. This means you're getting the Radical Reptiles (which introduces two new playable characters) and Dimension Shellshock (with new characters, game modes, and exclusive mechanics) expansions.
All of this will cost just $8.99 - a fraction of the $32.90 asking price over on PC. Better still, those who pre-order the game ahead of its April 15 launch date will benefit from a special 10% discount which takes it down to only $7.99.
A free trial will be available, which would be a good way to assess performance on your device.
The port will feature full Bluetooth controller support too, which is perfect if you have a spare Xbox Wireless Controller lying around.
