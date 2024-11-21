After a Pro-level Xbox controller for less? You should absolutely check out this Victrix Pro BFG Black Friday discount

If you're considering purchasing a premium Xbox controller for Xbox Series X|S or PC, I'm here to tell you that there's a better alternative to the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and it's the excellent Victrix Pro BFG.

Right now, Amazon has discounted the Victrix Pro BFG to $159.99 (was $179.99). That's for the standard black colorway, but you can also save 20 bucks on the white variant which is also down to $159.99 at Amazon.

In terms of Black Friday Xbox controller deals, this doesn't look like an astronomical discount at surface level. However, the Victrix Pro BFG doesn't receive discounts too often, and this is the best price we've ever seen for it at Amazon. With that in mind, we think it's well worth checking out if you're in the market for a premium controller with loads of extra features for less.

Today's best Victrix Pro BFG deals

The Victrix Pro BFG is easily one of the best Xbox controllers you can buy right now, thus making this a very strong Black Friday Xbox deal overall. We do wish the discounted price was around 10 or 20 bucks lower than what's here now, but this is nonetheless a strong deal for those of you looking for a controller with competitive multiplayer in mind.

In our review, we gave the Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox a near-perfect 4.5 / 5 stars. We praised its incredible build quality and swappable controller modules which are also included in the package. Prefer a symmetrical thumbstick layout, for example? You can achieve that here. There's also a bespoke 'fightpad' module for use with the best fighting games.

