Why a PS5 SSD is the first thing you should get for your console

If you're considering buying a PS5 this winter, then you need to take the console's rather limited storage into account, too. You see, while the system claims to ship with 825GB out of the box, you're really working with 667GB once the operating system and other baked-in software are counted up.

That's where a PS5 SSD comes in. You can slot one of these components into your PS5's M.2 port to deliver vastly more storage for some of the best PS5 games, whether you're installing them from a disc or downloading them from the PlayStation Store. Fortunately, with the Black Friday PS5 deals now in full force ahead of schedule, there's never been a better time to buy one.

Until recently, some of the best PS5 SSDs would have set you back quite a bit, especially when opting for either a 1TB or 2TB configuration from some of the largest brands. They could set you back nearly as much as the console itself. Now that we're at the tail-end of 2022, though, the narrative has greatly changed. It's entirely possible to get your hands on a top-performing drive for budget prices, as we're seeing some of our favorite models enjoy bargain prices during the Black Friday sales.

Is it worth putting an SSD in my PS5? We consider a PS5 SSD to be an absolutely essential purchase for the console for anyone wanting to build up a vast game library on the platform. No one wants to waste time constantly deleting and then waiting potential hours just to have games ready to go. An internal SSD is the only way to natively play games off the console, as despite PS5 external drives letting you store games, you can't play them from these HDDs and SSDs.

While we can certainly recommend an external PS5 SSD as a Black Friday upgrade, thanks to the fact you can install and play PS4 games off the plug-and-play drive, allowing you to free up internal storage for your PS5 games. Plus, as transferring game files from these drives is significantly faster than re-downloading them, you can offload God of War Ragnarok to the external drive to make room for Horizon Forbidden West, and then transfer it back when you want to pick up your adventure with Atreus.

But you need to go internal to match the console's in-built storage. The main difference here is the speeds themselves, as many external drives are SATA models, with corresponding speeds of roughly 600 MB/s to 1,050 MB/s on average. In contrast, an internal SSD for the console needs to go at least 5,500 MB/s (roughly 5x as fast).

What PS5 SSDs should I consider on Black Friday?

We're now at a time where there are more PS5 SSDs than ever over the winter sales event period meaning more choices as a result. To cut through any potential confusion, we've narrowed things down to the two that we can personally vouch for based on their price and performance potential over the Black Friday period. It's important to state that not all drives are made equal, as PS5 SSD read and write speeds matter, so our handpicked selection can give you a good starting point.

We should stress that installing a PS5 SSD isn't too difficult, so please don't be put off by the thought of having to open your system up to slot one of these NVMe drives inside. That's because the PS5 is specifically designed with side covers to be easily slid off, which reveals the port itself.

(Image credit: Western Digital)

WD Black SN850 for PS5 specifications Storage Size 500GB - 2TB Colour Black Storage Type SSD

The WD Black SN850 for PS5 (opens in new tab) is our go-to recommendation as far as storage for the system goes. That's because it has read speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s, which is right at the top end of what the NVMe generation is capable of. In other words, it's much faster than it needs to be to function, so there's no need to worry about stutter or slowdown in your future.

What's the most promising thing about the WD Black SN850 for PS5 is that it's currently enjoying its deepest discount ever in the US right now. You can get your hands on the 1TB model for just $129.99 (was $180) (opens in new tab) for a saving of $60. Alternatively, you can double that with the 2TB model for only $229.99 (was $300) (opens in new tab) - saving you $70. It's a similar story in the UK, as the drive is available across the pond in 1TB configuration for £124.99 (was £180) (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung 980 Pro specifications Storage Size 1TB Colour Black Storage Type SSD

Although it's been out for a little while now, the Samsung 980 Pro remains an easy recommendation as a PS5 SSD that you should have on your radar. That's because this model comes wrapped in a thick aluminum heatsink for effective heat dissipation that's been forged with Sony's console in mind. Also of note, it's been selling at its historic-lowest ever price in the US for Black Friday.

You can get the all-star NVMe in 1TB variant for $119.99 (opens in new tab) and the 2TB for $189.99 (opens in new tab), making the Samsung 980 Pro one of the better value propositions as far as PS5 SSDs are concerned. It's not quite the fastest anymore like it was at launch, but seeing as it easily manages 7,000 MB/s reads, that doesn't really matter much.

Today's best PS5 SSD deals

We've touched upon some PS5 SSDs above, but if you're interested in more options then our price comparison tech has your back. It pulls through all the latest savings on some of our favorite models where you are.

