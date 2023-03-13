There are 32 free password managers in the world - and I've tracked them all

By Desire Athow
published

I’ve rounded up all the free password managers I could find and one of them could save your bacon

A close-up image of a keyboard, with a key marked "Password".
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Free password managers are one of the easiest ways to protect your identity, and by extension your personal data which is why all the major tech companies (Google, Microsoft, Apple) have released password managers for their own audiences.

This is great if you want something simple and straightforward, but what if you want a bit more control and compatibility across platforms?

Well you can try some alternative password managers, and as of March 2023, there are 32 free password managers, with the majority based in the US. 

The number of password managers that cost nothing has been stable with plenty of newcomers - some more resilient and trustworthy than others - and some that have exited the market completely because of competition.

Some of them are totally free, some of them are trial versions but most of them come with some restrictions (e.g. limited number of devices supported, premium features disabled, limit on the number of passwords stored etc).

What's great though is that you can download all of them for free and try them before you make up your mind to commit your hard earned cash to a premium version should you want to do so.

Dashlane Premium (opens in new tab)

Dashlane is the best password manager of 2023
 (opens in new tab)It comes with all the functionality you'd expect from the best: VPN, one-click password importer, dark web monitoring and encrypted cloud storage.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

While there’s dozens of other free password managers, I’ve searched for them all. If I have missed any of them, feel free to contact me on Twitter or via email on desire.athow@futurenet.com. Likewise, if any of these free password managers no longer exist or offer their free or trial versions, nudge me and I’ll update the list. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
NameReviewReviewed onStarsFree
BitwardenYes2022-10-274.5Yes
DashlaneYes2022-10-274.5Yes
Keeper SecurityYes2022-10-314.5Trial
LastPassYes2022-10-274.5Yes
LogmeonceYes2022-10-314.5Yes
NordPassYes2022-11-024.5Yes
1passwordYes2022-11-024Trial
EmpassYes2022-11-034Yes
IronvestYes2022-11-104Yes
RoboformYes2022-11-034Yes
Trend Micro Password ManagerYes2022-04-194Trial
Zoho VaultYes2022-11-034Yes
KeepassYes2022-11-043.5Yes
Norton Password managerYes2022-11-073.5Yes
Password BossYes2022-11-073.5Trial
SafeincloudYes2022-11-073.5Yes
Sticky PasswordYes2022-11-043.5Yes
AviraYes2021-01-113Yes
Kaspersky Password ManagerYes2022-11-083Yes
PasscampYes2022-11-073Yes
aWallet Password ManagerNoRow 20 - Cell 2 Row 20 - Cell 3 Yes
Firefox Password ManagerNoRow 21 - Cell 2 Row 21 - Cell 3 Yes
Google Password ManagerNoRow 22 - Cell 2 Row 22 - Cell 3 Yes
iCloud KeychainNoRow 23 - Cell 2 Row 23 - Cell 3 Yes
Microsoft AuthenticatorNoRow 24 - Cell 2 Row 24 - Cell 3 Yes
PassboltNoRow 25 - Cell 2 Row 25 - Cell 3 Yes
Password Depot for AndroidNoRow 26 - Cell 2 Row 26 - Cell 3 Yes
Password SafeNoRow 27 - Cell 2 Row 27 - Cell 3 Yes
Password Safe and ManagerNoRow 28 - Cell 2 Row 28 - Cell 3 yes
Password SaverNoRow 29 - Cell 2 Row 29 - Cell 3 Yes
PsonoNoRow 30 - Cell 2 Row 30 - Cell 3 Yes
Soft-oNoRow 31 - Cell 2 Row 31 - Cell 3 Yes
Desire Athow
Desire Athow
Managing Editor, TechRadar Pro

Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.