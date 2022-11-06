I’m a Sony fan and these are the Black Friday lens deals that are on my radar

November is here, which means the best Black Friday camera deals are now ramping up. But you don't need to limit your attention to cameras - because plenty of lenses will also see some big discounts over the next few weeks.

Photography isn’t a cheap hobby or career at the best of times, so finding some great discounts can make all the difference, particularly when we’re going through a cost of living crisis.

Black Friday 2022 is on November 25, so we still have a few weeks to go before we know for sure which lenses will be on offer. This is therefore a great time to do some research around what could work for you and your shooting style, so that you know where to look when the day arrives.

I'm currently looking to upgrade to one of the best full-frame cameras, so I’ll need some full-frame lenses to go with it. I primarily shoot seascapes and landscapes, so lenses with a wider focal length will be at the top of my wishlist, followed by a telephoto for those tighter shots and perhaps a prime lens or two.

Whatever style of photography you do, there’s bound to be a lens for you on offer - not to mention that Sony is also offering winter cashback with many UK retailers, giving you the opportunity to save even more money. The company hasn’t said how long the cashback offer will last, but calling it “Winter Cashback” suggests it’s going to be around a good while.

Which Sony lenses were reduced last Black Friday?

Last year's deals can offer a good guide to what might also be discounted this year. In 2021, we found some great discounts on the best Sony lenses at Adorama, Amazon and B&H, while UK retailer Wex was also offering fantastic savings on Sony lenses. Generally, the more expensive the lens, the bigger the saving, so this could be a great time to splurge on that big lens you’ve always wanted, or to stock up on a few smaller ones while the prices are low.

Taking a look back at last year’s deals, the Sony FE 24-70mm F/2.8 G Master lens was discounted by $400, taking it from $2,199 down to $1,799 - and not only is this lens now a year older, but Sony has also released an updated version of it, so chances are the original model will see even bigger discounts than it did last year.

Similarly, the 70-200mm F/2.8 G Master has also been updated. Last year, this lens was discounted to $2,299 down from $2,599, so there’s a very good possibility that the first version will be much cheaper this year, too.

Do be mindful when looking at offers, though, as some retailers will inflate their prices right before a sale starts, making it look like a better deal than it actually is. CamelCamelCamel (opens in new tab) can be a very useful site for checking price history, and we will of course also be sure to tell you whether a deal is really as good as it seems.

With that caveat out of the way, here are some Sony E-mount lenses to keep an eye out for in the Black Friday sales this year.

The best Sony lenses to look out for on Black Friday

Sony FE 24–70mm F2.8 G Master Lens

If I could only have one lens in my bag, it would be this one. Not only is it a fantastic quality lens, it's also extremely versatile, covering a good range of focal lengths and making it great for travel and everyday shooting. Sony has released a newer version of this lens, meaning you can pick up the first model for even less. In fact, it's already reduced on Amazon US. Right now, it’s sitting at $1,698 (down from $2,138), which is already $100 less than the Black Friday deal price last year.

FE 70–200mm F2.8 GM OSS Lens

Another lens worth checking out on Black Friday is Sony’s beast of a telephoto lens - the 70-200mm F/2.8. If you don’t mind the fact that it’s massive and very heavy, this is a great lens to add to your kit, as the quality is just incredible. I’ve shot with this lens before and you can crop a 200mm image down so much and not sacrifice any image quality or detail at all.

Right now, this lens is $1,998 on Amazon US (was $2,433) - already $200 less than last year. For UK buyers, this lens is on Amazon for £1,949. This lens would be a great investment for any style of shooting, but particularly for wildlife or sports photography, and it’s so good that you won’t need to buy another telephoto lens for a very long time.

Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lens

If you’re happy to look outside of native Sony lenses, you can find some great deals on third-party lenses too. For instance, the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 is on Amazon for $364, down from $620, which is a massive saving already. In the UK, it’s on Amazon for £349, down from £449. This lens would be great for landscape and city shooters, and also for astrophotography due to its wide focal length and fast aperture. It's a pretty niche focal length, but for the price this would be an absolute bargain.

Sony 16-55mm f/2.8 G Master APS-C Lens

For any Sony shooters who don’t want to make the switch to full-frame just yet, this incredible 16-55mm f/2.8 G Master Lens is probably one of the best lenses you can put on your camera. I bought this model earlier in the year and the quality is astounding. It’s currently on Amazon UK for £1,039, which is full price, however I have seen it drop as low as around £800 in the past, so there’s a good chance it could go lower during Black Friday. All of Sony’s lenses also hold their value really well on the used market, so you could definitely sell it on for a good price when and if you do switch over to full-frame.

Sony 20mm F/1.8 Prime Lens

The 20mm f/1.8 prime lens is a very popular lens among Sony shooters because, although it’s a prime lens, it’s actually quite versatile. While it wouldn’t necessarily be a good choice for wildlife or sport photography, it’s a great lens for any type of travel or photojournalism and it’s also a very popular option for landscapes and cityscapes. Many photographers I know also use this lens when getting into astrophotography, as it’s wide enough to capture foreground and a big chunk of night sky, while the fast aperture means you can let a lot of light in. While professional astrophotographers would probably choose a 14mm lens instead, this model would be a great way to dip your toe into this style of photography. If this lens is reduced on Black Friday, it’s definitely one to consider picking up.