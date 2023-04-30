9 canceled Netflix shows that are still worth your time

Netflix may be reducing the number of shows it’s producing but its content library is still by far the biggest among streaming platforms. The streaming service is known for hit titles like Stranger Things and Ozark, and there are plenty more ranking among our best Netflix shows to watch .

But what about series that have been discontinued? There are numerous factors that contributed to why these shows didn’t run a second season, not enough viewers, budget constraints, a pandemic. Despite these, there are some hidden gems among the many Netflix canceled shows out there that are still worth watching.

Here are nine shows that if you missed are still streaming on Netflix for viewers in the US, UK and Australia that are worth giving a go.

Mindhunter

When Mindhunter premiered in October 2017, there’s no way anyone could have known that it would end after 20 episodes two years later. The psychological crime thriller, which is based on a true-crime book from 1995 titled Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit, has an average rating of 8.6 on IMDb and 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

This true crime show is dark and thrilling, with four episodes being directed by the critically acclaimed David Fincher. The plot is set in the 1970s and tells the story of the first Behavioural Science Unit in the FBI. We previously said that the show was one that deserved another season .

The OA

The OA may have ended abruptly but the 16 episodes spread across two seasons are still worth watching. The show, which is rated 7.8 on IMDb and has a 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, has built up a cult following over the years since it ended in March 2019.

The series follows a mysterious woman’s multi-dimensional journey as she tries to rescue people who have gone missing. This supernatural drama series can be hit and miss at times but if you’re someone who likes to get lost in sci-fi worlds then this could be one to add to your what to watch list.

Altered Carbon

Similar to another Netflix show called Travelers that also happened to be canceled, Altered Carbon is a post-apocalyptic dystopian series that has a gripping sci-fi story at the center of it. The series ran for two seasons, with its last episode being released in February 2020.

This cyberpunk sci-fi show has a Black Mirror setting to it – an elite interstellar soldier’s digitized consciousness is resurrected to solve a murder. It has a 7.9 average rating on IMDb and scored 75% on Rotten Tomatoes, putting it in line with The OA.

Sense 8

Like Mindhunter, this is a show that we think is still worth binge watching . Rated 8.2 by IMDb and 72% by Rotten Tomatoes, Sense 8 had great reviews for a show that was canceled after three years and two seasons.

The series has a Matrix-like narrative running through it (it was created by the same minds behind the hit franchise, Lilly and Lana Wachowski) as a group of telepathically connected people try to evade being caught by a government that wants to turn them into super soldiers.

White Lines

This is a show that may have easily flown under the radar for many. White Lines was released in 2020 with only 10 episodes and hasn’t received the best of ratings since – IMDb has an average score of 6.6, while Rotten Tomatoes gives it 64%. In fact, the show has the worst average rating in our list, but it’s a hidden gem in our humble opinion.

White Lines is a mystery thriller set in Ibiza that follows a British woman who has travelled to the Spanish island to identify the body of her missing brother. Despite the sombre setting, the show has a dark comedy theme running through it that at times is absurdly silly but the mystery is enough to keep you addicted.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

For fans of the ’80s sci-fi movie, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is a must see prequel. This dark fantasy series is among the highest rated shows in this list, with an 8.4 score on IMDb and 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In the new series, three ‘Gelflings’ also fight to save their world. The series is set in the same fantasy world of Thra and builds up to the plot that the original film was set in, where two ‘Gelflings’ go on a journey to restore a powerful crystal.

Away

This series may have only run for one season, but in those 10 episodes of Away there is enough of an ending to not make the series feel unfinished. The show has one of the lower ratings on this list, with IMDb giving it an average 6.6 and Rotten Tomatoes scoring it 59%.

Despite its score, the show’s cinematic space setting could still be one to consider watching. It tells the story of a pioneering mission to Mars, chronicling the ups and downs of a team of astronauts (the commander of which is played by Hilary Swank) as they try to reach the red planet.

Santa Clarita Diet

The premise of Santa Clarita Diet might sound very silly but this comedic fantasy does have some laugh out loud moments that kept viewers hooked. The fact that the show ran for three years, releasing a season each year, and has a solid 7.8 on IMDb and 78% on Rotten Tomatoes is testament to this.

The show’s premise is about a married real estate couple living in Southern California whose seemingly ordinary lives are suddenly changed after the wife (played by Drew Barrymore) becomes an animated corpse.

Girlboss

Compared to the other series mentioned in this list, Girlboss is a light-hearted comedy that makes for easy watching. The show was canceled after just one season in 2017 but still has a considerably good score on IMDb of 7.0 and 74% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show, which like Mindhunter is also based on a book, tells the story behind how the online fashion retailer Nasty Gal was set up. The rebellious self-assured protagonist can be annoying at times but the episodes are short and light.