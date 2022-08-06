What's leaving Netflix in August 2022: We pick out 3 pulse-racing dramas to watch before they go.

Although Netflix drops new shows, movies and documentaries at a formidable rate, its output of original content still can't keep up with all the the content that’s leaving the platform.

When Netflix first pivoted from mailing out DVDs to a streaming service, almost all of its content belonged to other providers. Now, those providers want their stuff back for their own streaming platforms – or, at least, they don’t want to help a rival. This means that every month a load of movies depart Netflix, annoying those of us who never make it to the bottom of our to-be-watched list.

You can find August's full list of departures here, but we've highlighted just three of the great movies that are fleeing the platform. Don't sleep on these...

Michael Clayton

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

George Clooney and Tilda Swinton, who earned herself a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role, star in this dynamic thriller.

Clooney plays the titular character, a high-priced law firm's fixer, who is brought to try and remedy a highly-charged situation.

Arthur Edens (Tom Wilkinson, who also got nominated for an Oscar), a lawyer for the firm who has been building the defence case for a chemical company that he knows is guilty in a multibillion-dollar class action suit, has a breakdown and tries to turn whistleblower.

It's on Clayton to try and persuade him to stop Swinton's Karen Crowder from going too far to protect her employer.

When is it leaving Netflix?

August 31.

Wind River

(Image credit: STX International)

An outstanding drama and this writer's favorite movie of 2017, an absolute must-see.

Taylor Sheridan, who you'll likely know best as the showrunner of megahit western Yellowstone, as well as writing both Sicario movies, is on writing and directing duty here.

Wind River stars Jeremy Renner as Cory Lambert, a tracker working for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming. Out one day, he discovers the frozen body of a young woman who appears to have been assaulted. After reporting his find to the reservation's police chief, the FBI are informed and Elizabeth Olsen's Jane Banner, a rookie agent, is sent to investigate.

Needing a guide to the reservation's vast area and unforgiving climate, Banner recruits Lambert to help with the investigation, which leads them to a nearby oil drilling site and one almighty showdown.

When is it leaving Netflix?

August 28.

The Dark Knight Rises

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

The final instalment of Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy doesn't quite hit the heights of its predecessor, but it's still an enthralling ride and stands up to repeat viewings.

Battered and bruised from his battle with Heath Ledger's Joker, Bruce Wayne has been in hiding for eight years, but he's brought back after Tom Hardy's Bane, a revolutionary set on wreaking havoc in Gotham, begins to rip the city apart.

A sprawling epic that's almost three hours long, The Dark Knight is a gripping, supremely ambitious and grandiose blockbuster, one that definitely holds up.

When is it leaving Netflix?

August 31.