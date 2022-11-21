The Xbox Series S is cheaper than it's ever been this Black Friday

Been looking to jump into current-gen at a reduced price? This Xbox Series S deal might just be perfect for you.

Microsoft has brought the Black Friday 2022 goods with this stellar Xbox Series S deal. In the US, it's dropped to $249.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. That's a huge saving of $50. UK buyers are in luck, too, with a huge £60 off the console at Amazon, dropping it to just £189.99 (opens in new tab).

That's the lowest price we've ever seen for Microsoft's mid-range console, placing it firmly among the best Black Friday Xbox deals we've seen this year so far. With the cash you save, you'll be able to pick up an extra game or even an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Do keep in mind that the Xbox Series S is in high demand. As a result, the following discounts may not last long. If you're planning on picking up Microsoft's mid-range flagship, make sure to act soon.

Today's best Xbox Series S Black Friday deal (US)

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S: was $299 now $249 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - The Xbox Series S might be the less powerful of Microsoft's current-gen systems, but it's still no slouch. Its lightning-quick 512GB SSD means your games load remarkably fast. The console also supports high-end features like VRR for more stable and consistent performance, and pairs excellently with a 1440p monitor.



Today's best Xbox Series S Black Friday deal (UK)

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S: was £249 now £189 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £60 - The Xbox Series S is down to an even more appealing discount in the UK, slashing £60 off to make it the lowest price it's ever been on that side of the pond. Such a great discount means that stock is likely to sell through fast, so be sure to act soon if you're planning on buying.



The Xbox Series S is easy to see as merely a less powerful version of the Xbox Series X. And while that's technically true, that doesn't mean the Xbox Series S isn't without its benefits.

For one, it's much smaller than the monolithic Series X, meaning it's much easier to slot into a space-tight home setup. And even when not discounted, it's a lot cheaper than Microsoft's flagship powerhouse.

You're also getting full access to the Xbox ecosystem regardless of whichever console you choose to buy. That means the Xbox Series S owners can still subscribe to Xbox Game Pass or the excellent Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier.

With just 512GB of storage to work with out of the box, though, you may find that downloading the best Xbox games fills up space fast. Thankfully, your savings on this deal could also be put towards excellent storage solutions like the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card, which also sees numerous discounts over the Black Friday period.

Xbox Series S is also still a very capable console. Support for up to 1440p at 120fps means that compatible games look sharp and run smoothly. Support for VRR-capable displays also means performance remains consistent even during hectic gaming sessions.

More Xbox Series S deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Xbox Series S from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

