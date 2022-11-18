The DualSense PS5 controller has never been cheaper than this

Amazon's DualSense deals are offering the historic lowest-ever price on the coveted PS5 controller in both the US and the UK. You'll have to act fast, though, as these offers aren't guaranteed to hang around for long.

Right now, you can get your hands on the DualSense PS5 controller in Midnight Black colorway for only $49.99 (was $70) (opens in new tab) for $20 off MSRP. That's a full $9 off the previous historic lowest-ever price that we originally saw back in June. With that said, there's never been a better time to pick up a second controller for your setup.

It's not just the US who are getting a great rate here. Over in the UK, the Starlight Blue variant DualSense controller is selling for just £39.99 (was £65) (opens in new tab) for £25 off the RRP. The previous cheapest price was £48 back in May, so you can rest assured you're getting the best deal possible here, smashing the previous lowest by a full £8.

These are certainly encouraging sights ahead of the official Black Friday PS5 deals which kick off in a week's time. It's currently unknown whether these offers will last until then, or whether the winter sales events could better them. One thing's for sure, you're not going to want to miss out here. We're hopeful that more PS5 accessories will be discounted to the lowest-ever prices just like this.

Today's best DualSense deals

(opens in new tab) PlayStation DualSense Midnight Black | $70 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20; lowest-ever price - This is the cheapest price that we've ever seen on the DualSense controller in the Midnight Black colorway. Keep in mind, this newer variant of the controller hasn't enjoyed the same sales as the stock white one, so if the price is right, this is an excellent second gamepad for less. Also available in the UK for £44.99 (was £60) (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) PlayStation DualSense Starlight Blue | £65 £39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £25 - The Starlight Blue controller was only released earlier this year, and we've never seen it as affordable as this. It's the cheapest DualSense in the UK right now and could add a splash of color to the otherwise all-white setup.



More of today's best PS5 accessory deals

Interested in more must-have accessories to go with your new DualSense controller? Our price comparison tech has you covered. It pulls through all the latest and greatest savings on some of our favorite addons.