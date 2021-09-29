Printer ink is finally affordable again with this limited-time offer

With the price of printer ink shooting higher and higher, finding cartridges at a fair price has become a serious challenge. Some ink is now even more expensive than champagne!
Thankfully, however, 4inkjets has slashed 15% off ink and toner orders over $50 dollars for a limited time - and thrown in free shipping to boot.
US-based customers can take advantage of this promotion until October 5th by applying coupon code 4INKFS at checkout.
4inkjets ink and toner - 15% discount + free shipping
Why is this a great deal?
4inkjets is a convenient and fairly priced online store that can help you save plenty of cash on your ink and toner. It's easy to find cartridges for all the biggest printer brands - like Canon, Epson, Brother, HP and more - and at some of the best price points around.
The company also prides itself on its customer service, with strong after-sales support and instant live chat to help with any queries or complaints you might have.
Depending on your printing habits, this top-notch offer has the potential to save you hundreds of dollars. And it's available for a limited time only, so act fast.
