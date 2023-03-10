New Nintendo Switch bundle drops to celebrate Mar10 day

In celebration of Mar10 day, this March 10 Nintendo has put together a brand new bundle deal for the Nintendo Switch.

For a limited time, you'll be able to grab a brand new Nintendo Switch (opens in new tab)along with your choice of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, or Super Mario Odyssey for £259.99/$299.99. In honor of the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie, the bundle also comes with a sticker pack to celebrate the new film.

The Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle also comes with snazzy red Joy-Cons, in honor of Mario himself. These Joy-Cons come in a deeper red than you might find in the vanilla Nintendo Switch box, giving them a unique appeal. Bear in mind, however, that this bundle does not include a Nintendo Switch OLED and that you'll be purchasing an older model with an LCD screen.

This bundle is the same price as the traditional Nintendo Switch deal (opens in new tab), but comes with a free game, netting you a game worth £49.99/ $59.99 essentially for free. It's an excellent entry-level bundle for folks interested in getting their hands on the console and will let you choose between some of the best Nintendo Switch games out there as you make your purchase. As value for money goes, it's up there with some of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals that we saw back in November 2022.

Mar10 day Nintendo Switch bundle deal

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle: £259.99/$299.99 from Nintendo.co.uk (opens in new tab)



For the price of a regular Nintendo Switch, you'll be able to grab a version of the console with its own unique Joy-Cons as well as your choice of one of three classic Mario games. With your purchase, you'll also get a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, or Super Mario Odyssey – all of which offer great gaming experiences on the Nintendo Switch.

Though it is possible to pick up a Nintendo Switch on Amazon.co.uk (opens in new tab) for £263, the bundle from Nintendo.co.uk is still better value for money if you're interested in any of the three titles that are potentially included in the deal. By comparison, Game.co.uk's own bundles (opens in new tab) come in at around £299 and offer little in the way of savings.

Simply put, the Mar10 Day Nintendo Switch bundle is one of the most competitively priced Nintendo Switch deals we've seen in a while and comes with a generous degree of versatility for consumers, not to mention a snazzy red finish which gives even the best Nintendo Switch controllers a run for their money.

We also strongly recommend that new buyers also invest in one of the best Nintendo Switch carry cases so they might avoid one of the most common mistakes people make when buying a Nintendo Switch for the first time.