The 5 most common mistakes people make with the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is a highly versatile console. By offering portable experiences ranging from bold indies to full-on AAA titles, the Switch has done something unprecedented.

However, as exciting as the Nintendo Switch might be, there are many errors that new console owners often make with the machine, often to their detriment. Fortunately, we have a wealth of Nintendo Switch knowledge to share, which will help you avoid all the common pitfalls. With our advice, you’ll be able to make the most of one of the best consoles out there.

The Switch also boasts a host of peripherals, too, allowing you to customize your experience to suit your needs. However, before you spruce up your Nintendo Switch with the best accessories , you’ll need to know how to get the most out of the console itself by avoiding these common traps. So sit back, and take a gander at our guide to the five most common mistakes made by new Nintendo Switch owners.

Failing to charge the Switch properly

The Nintendo Switch doubles both as a home console and a portable machine. Finally, you can play Doom Eternal or Sonic Frontiers on the plane. What a time to be alive. However, though the console has decent enough battery life, it’s worth remembering that, when carried about, the Switch’s lithium-ion batteries will last anywhere from four and a half to nine hours according to Nintendo's website (opens in new tab).

It’s a decent amount of time, but definitely worth keeping track of. If you’re going on a long trip and want to kick back with some of the best Nintendo Switch games , be sure to charge your console up the night before. The last thing you want is to run out of battery in the middle of a long, tedious flight. Be prepared, and your Switch will thank you.

Not looking for deals on games

The Nintendo Switch eShop can be a great way to buy games digitally. However, Nintendo is notoriously stingy when it comes to lowering the prices of games after their launch. This is especially true for first-party titles from Nintendo itself.

Though the Nintendo eShop is a great way to pre-order games that you want to buy on day one at full price, it is rarely a good source of bargains. Though the store does occasionally have sales, these are often sporadic and largely uncurated. If you don’t mind physical copies, Amazon (opens in new tab) can be a great source of deals. In fact, given the limited storage capacity, especially on older Switch models, getting physical copies of games can do a great deal to take the strain off of your console’s memory.

Skimping out on a travel case

If you plan on taking your Switch with you on the go, a travel case is a must. You don’t need to go overboard, or necessarily splash out for anything luxurious, but I strongly recommend taking this extra step to keep your console protected.

Though relatively sturdy, the Nintendo Switch is far from indestructible. The last thing you want is to stow your Switch in your backpack, forget your keys are also in there and later find that your screen has become a mess of scratches and wear. To help you out, we’ve put together a guide to the best Nintendo Switch carry cases out there. It’s better to be prepared now than to be sorry later.

Not investing in a microSD card

The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite boast only 32GB of storage out of the box. The Nintendo Switch OLED, meanwhile, doubles that to 64GB. Though that's enough to store a handful of games, if you want to expand your library, you’ll need a microSD card for external storage.

For more casual players, it’s probably not necessary, but if you enjoy amassing a library of games, a microSD card is a must. There’s nothing more annoying than deleting one of your favorite games to make room for something new, only to wish you could return to it several days later. If in doubt, our guide to the best SD cards for Switch will see you right.

Forgetting the touchscreen

This may seem minor, but don’t forget that your console’s built-in screen has touch capability. This is especially handy during setup when the console prompts you to type, but is also vital when searching on the Nintendo Store.

Typing things out on a controller is an utter hassle that can be avoided. Don’t be like me and forget that your Switch has this nifty feature until after redeeming that pesky code. Save yourself time and energy by using that touchscreen.