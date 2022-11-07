How to get a great Nintendo Switch bundle for under $400

A Nintendo Switch bundle deal is the way to go if you’re looking to get more than just the console on its own. However, bundles might not be an option for everyone given the extra cost involved.

Nintendo Switch bundles don’t necessarily need to break the bank, though. And as we’ll no doubt see during Black Friday 2022 on and around November 25, bundles will be among the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals.

But how can you spot a good bundle among less cost effective ones? There’s a few key things you’ll want to keep in mind. A truly great Nintendo Switch bundle won’t stray too far from the cost of the console on its own, and won’t be overstuffed with cheap peripherals or accessories.

Read on, then, to learn how to best shop for a great Nintendo Switch bundle for under $400 / £350, whether you’ll be shopping on Black Friday or any time of the year.

Quality over quantity

For starters, a truly great Nintendo Switch bundle won’t be overly stuffed with cheap or flimsy accessories. Have a think about what you – or your gift recipient – want to get out of a Nintendo Switch bundle. If you’re after an extra game or two, you can save by opting for a bundle that doesn’t tack on extras like a carry case or extra controllers.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Nintendo Switch, know that you’re essentially getting two controllers with the console, as the two included Joy-Con controllers can be used by one person each. This is fantastic for party-centric multiplayer games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and means two players can enjoy some of the best Nintendo Switch games without needing to buy an extra pad.

On the other hand, as we’ll see further below, some accessory-filled bundles can include fun extras and genuinely useful items like a storage-boosting microSD card or access to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service.

What a good bundle looks like

There’s usually Nintendo Switch bundles to suit any kind of buyer or recipient. But unless there’s a staggeringly good deal, we prefer lighter bundles when shopping for something more affordable.

The most common Nintendo Switch bundle you’ll find will be the console, plus a game or two. Bundles like this are a fantastic entry point to the Nintendo Switch ecosystem, and commonly feature popular titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing New Horizons and Minecraft.

If you’re in the US, Walmart is typically your best bet for great Nintendo Switch bundles. The following includes the limited edition Animal Crossing New Horizons console, a copy of the game, a 128GB microSD card and some fun extras. There’s also some solid Nintendo Switch bundles for buyers on tighter budgets, like Amazon’s deal that includes the console and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for less than $350.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch + Animal Crossing New Horizons bundle (with 128GB microSD card and accessories): $399.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This is a fantastic bundle for first-time Switch buyers. You're getting a lovely limited edition console, a copy of Animal Crossing New Horizons, a crucial 128GB microSD card for extra storage and a suite of fun accessories.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $347.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This simple Nintendo Switch bundle nets you the console and one of its best games at a discounted price. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a fantastic kart racer that's packed with content, keeping first-time Switch owners busy for months to come.

UK buyers aren’t left out in the cold, either. Nintendo itself hosts some cost effective bundles on the official My Nintendo Store. Take this bundle that packs in the console, two games, a carry case and more. And Currys’ remarkable Nintendo Switch OLED bundle packs in FIFA 23 and a 256GB microSD card for just £339.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch 'Mario Mega Pack': £359.99 at My Nintendo Store (opens in new tab)

You're saving big on this excellent Nintendo Switch bundle. It includes the console, two games and a variety of accessories such as racing wheels and a carry case.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED with FIFA 23 and 256GB microSD card: £339 at Currys (opens in new tab)

This is an excellent bundle if you're looking to buy a Nintendo Switch OLED as part of an affordable package. It includes FIFA 23 and, most importantly, a massive 256GB microSD card for extra storage.

These Nintendo Switch bundles, and more like them, are already affordable. However, the Black Friday sales period means that you’ll likely be able to pick up a generous bundle for even less, so keep your eyes peeled.

To summarize, the very best Nintendo Switch bundle deals offer more value than buying the console standalone. And as the Nintendo Switch (or the Nintendo Switch OLED) doesn't come packed in with a game on its own, a bundle is an ideal way to get your collection started.

Nabbing a bundle that includes the system and a game or two is top priority, but accessories like storage-enhancing microSD cards or an extra controller are welcome, too. As the console is still in high demand, you can be sure there’ll be plenty of Nintendo Switch bundles to browse around the Black Friday sales period.