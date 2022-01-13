Live
PS5 restock live blog - Walmart and PlayStation Direct drops coming today
PS5 consoles will be available to buy today from 2pm ET
By James Pickard published
As we enter 2022, we're hoping it's going to be a lot easier to buy a console during one of the many PS5 restocks throughout the year. Although Sony has said to still expect a shortage of consoles in the months ahead, previous drops at the end of last year showed an improving situation. PS5 restocks were more frequent and lasted longer.
After a pair of small restocks at both Best Buy and Target, there's been a lull so far in January. However, all indications are suggesting that more consoles will be on the way very soon. And we're on hand with this PS5 restock live blog to get you all the latest news as soon as we receive any updates.
We've added some quick links below so you can get an idea of the latest PS5 restocks at all the major retailers at a glance. These will be updated not only when consoles are available to buy, but also when we hear of any expected dates for a future restock.
Further down we'll share regular updates on forthcoming drops as well as live updates during active PS5 restocks so you know when a console is available to buy as soon as possible.
Then, in the downtime, we'll keep you informed of any rumours we've heard about forthcoming availability at retailers, as well as any of the best PS5 deals that are available to buy on games, accessories, SSDs and more.
PS5 restock: quick links (US)
- Amazon: PS5 | Digital Edition (out of stock)
- GameStop: PS5 | Digital Edition (in-store restock on January 14)
- Best Buy: PS5 | Digital Edition (out of stock)
- Walmart: PS5 | Digital Edition (next restock on January 13)
- Target: PS5 | Digital Edition (last restock January 6)
- PlayStation Direct: PS5 | Digital Edition (next restock on January 13)
- Newegg: PS5 | Digital Edition (out of stock)
- Costco: PS5 (out of stock)
- B&H Photo: PS5 | Digital Edition (out of stock)
- Sam's Club: PS5 | Digital Edition (out of stock)
- Antonline: PS5 (out of stock)
- Adorama: PS5 | Digital Edition (out of stock)
PS5 restock: quick links (UK)
- Amazon: PS5 | Digital Edition (last restock December 23)
- AO: PS5 | Digital Edition (out of stock)
- Argos: PS5 | Digital Edition (last restock December 21)
- Box: PS5 | Digital Edition (out of stock)
- Currys: PS5 | Digital Edition (last restock December 24)
- Ebuyer: PS5 | Digital Edition (out of stock)
- Game: PS5 | Digital Edition (last restock January 2nd)
- John Lewis: PS5 | Digital Edition (out of stock)
- PlayStation Direct: PS5 | Digital Edition (last restock December 14)
- Smyths Toys: PS5 | Digital Edition (out of stock)
- Very: PS5 | Digital Edition (last restock December 14)
So, what's happening today
January 13 is going to be a good day for PS5 restocks as both PlayStation Direct and Walmart will have consoles available.
Let's start with PlayStation Direct. Sony's official store for sales of PlayStation hardware, software and accessories will go live with a number of PS5 consoles from 2pm ET. However, this PS5 restock won't be available to all: you need to have signed up using your PSN account received an email invite from Sony to access the restock. That email will have a unique link for you to follow to buy a console once the restock goes live. Not signed up? Do so now and you'll be ready for the next one.
As for Walmart, its PS5 restock is happening today from a slightly later time of 3pm ET. Unfortunately, it's another one that isn't open to all as you need to be a Walmart+ member to get access. If you're not already a membership will set you back $12.95 a month. You have to be a paying member too - free trial customers do not get access.
The year so far
Somewhat unexpectedly, 2022 has already been a busy year if you're after a PS5 console. Hopefully, you've already had some success. If not, we're tracking all the top retailers and will do our best to bring you information on the next PS5 restock as soon as we hear anything.
So, what has happened this year so far? Well, from last Tuesday we had news that a Target PS5 restock would be coming soon. YouTuber Jake Randall received information showing hundreds of PS5 consoles in the stock database of various Target stores across the US, suggesting they would be available to buy at some point over the next few days.
That information proved to be entirely accurate when, around 7am ET on Thursday morning, Target dropped a selection of PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition consoles. A very small number of Xbox Series X consoles were also thrown in for good measure.
But that wasn't all. Just a day before there was also a surprise restock at Best Buy. It was quite small, but still a good chance to get a console - especially as the retailer removed the requirement to be a part of its Total Tech membership program.
We now know that Walmart, PlayStation Direct and GameStop are ready to get in on this early year PS5 restock action, with consoles set to be available over today and tomorrow.
Welcome to our PS5 restock live blog
This is your go-to destination for all the latest PS5 restock news in both the US and the UK. As we get into the new year, we thought this would be the quickest way to update you on any PS5 restocks as soon as they go live to give you the best chance of getting a console.
The good news is that the situation is steadily improving as we get into 2022. There have already been two drops in the US at Best Buy and Target, with Walmart and PlayStation Direct set to follow later today from 2pm ET.
Meanwhile, in the UK, a PS5 restock at Game over the Christmas period lasted at least a week. Apart from BT, it's been fairly quiet in Blighty over the last couple of weeks but consoles should be arriving at major retailers soon. We've got an eye on Amazon, Argos and Game for the next restock.
Either way, consoles are coming in more regularly and staying available for longer. That bodes well for the future and is a promising sign for anyone out there who has struggled to get a console over the last 14 months.
