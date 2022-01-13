PS5 restock live blog - Walmart and PlayStation Direct drops coming today

(Image credit: Future)

As we enter 2022, we're hoping it's going to be a lot easier to buy a console during one of the many PS5 restocks throughout the year. Although Sony has said to still expect a shortage of consoles in the months ahead, previous drops at the end of last year showed an improving situation. PS5 restocks were more frequent and lasted longer.

After a pair of small restocks at both Best Buy and Target, there's been a lull so far in January. However, all indications are suggesting that more consoles will be on the way very soon. And we're on hand with this PS5 restock live blog to get you all the latest news as soon as we receive any updates.

We've added some quick links below so you can get an idea of the latest PS5 restocks at all the major retailers at a glance. These will be updated not only when consoles are available to buy, but also when we hear of any expected dates for a future restock.

Further down we'll share regular updates on forthcoming drops as well as live updates during active PS5 restocks so you know when a console is available to buy as soon as possible.

Then, in the downtime, we'll keep you informed of any rumours we've heard about forthcoming availability at retailers, as well as any of the best PS5 deals that are available to buy on games, accessories, SSDs and more.