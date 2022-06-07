Here's how to get an RTX 3070 gaming PC for just $1,000 thanks to a huge deal at HP

Fancy scoring a cheap RTX 3070 gaming PC? We've just spotted a deal over at the official HP store that's offering just that - with a few steps.

Today's RTX 3070 gaming PC deal comes out at just $1,050 (opens in new tab) and will score you a machine with this beefy graphics card, a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. These aren't super high-end specs, but they're going to give you unbeatable value and a great platform for upgrading - more on that later.

To start, navigate to the listing page for the OMEN 25L gaming PC (opens in new tab) and click customize. From here, you'll want to scroll down past the options for CPU, RAM, and SSD, and head straight to the graphics card section. Here you'll see an option for an RTX 3070 that will add $490 to your price for a total of $1,189.99. Add this option to the cart.

You'll then want to use the code 10MDSHP at checkout to knock a full 10% off the price, bringing it down to $1,050. Note, this code is a holdover from the Memorial Day sale and one that's likely to expire soon so hurry if you want to snag this one.

Cheap RTX 3070 gaming PC at HP

HP Omen 25L gaming PC: 1,389.99 $1,050 at HP

Save $330 - Use the code 10MDSHP to get a super-cheap RTX 3070 gaming PC at the HP Store today. This price is for a configuration featuring an RTX 3070, AMD Ryzen 5-5600H, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. While a little weaker on the RAM and storage, overall you're getting a great system for upgrading here - plus an unbeatable price an RTX 3070 graphics card.

So, using these steps will get you a super-cheap RTX 3070 gaming PC with admittedly weedy storage and RAM. For an inexpensive upgrade, it's a good idea to add another stick of RAM (2x8GB, or 2x16GB) and a bigger SSD - both of which can be picked up fairly cheaply from a third party store like Amazon (opens in new tab), eBay (opens in new tab), or Newegg (opens in new tab).

We'd recommend going this route and installing them yourself since it's generally cheaper than upgrading via the HP customizer. If you're looking to skip the DIY steps, adding a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM on the HP page will come out to $1,176.99 with the above code.

