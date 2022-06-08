Get Halo Infinite for free with this excellent Xbox Series S deal

If you've been looking for the right moment to buy a brand new console, then this excellent Xbox Series S deal might be the time to strike.

That's because right now you can pick up an Xbox Series S bundle at Walmart that includes the console and a digital copy of Halo Infinite for just $299 (opens in new tab). Under normal circumstances, that's the price of the console on its own. But here, you're also getting one of the best Xbox Series X/S games at no extra cost.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S with Halo Infinite bundle: $359 $299 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - With Halo Infinite included free in this bundle, you're essentially saving yourself the cost of a full-priced game. This is a fantastic deal if you've been interested in owning Microsoft's pint-sized powerhouse console for yourself.

Halo Infinite is an excellent first-person shooter with a fun, lengthy campaign and a robust multiplayer suite, but the star of this deal is the Xbox Series S console.

While not as powerful as its beefier Xbox Series X sibling, the Series S is much more affordable and still packs some fantastic specs. It can run games at 1440p resolution, supports 120Hz support on high-refresh-rate monitors and TVs, and packs a lightning-quick SSD that'll load your games in seconds.

Additionally, the Xbox Series S has an impressively compact form factor. Its relatively small size means it doesn't take up all that much real estate, perfect if your space is limited for a gaming setup.

Perhaps the biggest drawback with the Xbox Series S is its lack of a disk drive (you can only download and play games digitally, or via the cloud as part of the Xbox Cloud Gaming service available via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate). And the relatively small 500GB of storage is limiting.

If you're going to make use of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, that storage will get eaten up fast without an officially supported external drive like the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card.

Still, if you've been after a new console at a relatively affordable price, this is an excellent bundle deal that we'd recommend jumping on while stocks last.

