Get $130 off Motorola's marvelous ThinkPhone handset

Are you on the hunt for a smartphone that's a perfect blend of power, style, and cutting-edge features? Look no further than the Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola which is sold direct by Lenovo for just $569.99, down from $699.99, a saving of $130(use the coupon code THINKPHONEDEAL) at checkout to get the discount.

Lenovo, known for their highly successful "Thinkpad" series of business laptops, has once again amazed us with a high-end business smartphone that even features their signature 'red button'.

Buckle up. With the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, this phone is an absolute powerhouse. Its tri-cluster core arrangement, including a Cortex-X2 core processor, ensures lightning-fast performance and seamless multitasking. The whopping 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage delivers unparalleled speed and responsiveness. It even comes with NFC for those nifty contactless payments.

But wait, there's more awesome in store! The ThinkPhone takes your security seriously. It's powered by Android 13 and equipped with a special security module. This next level protection ensures your sensitive info is isolated from the main memory, making it as invulnerable as a Fort Knox ingot. Just unlock with your fingerprint.

The Lenovo ThinkPhone is built to withstand the elements too. With its IP68 rating, this phone is drop, dust, and water-resistant (in freshwater). And weighing in at a mere 188.5g (or 6.7 oz), it's perfect for on-the-go convenience.

Feast your eyes upon the 6.6-inch pOLED (1080 x 2400) Gorilla Glass Victus screen with HDR10+ support. It's a jaw-dropping visual extravaganza. Plus, the ThinkPhone's rear camera boasts a 50MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultrawide lens. You can even shoot 8K videos and create stunning slo-mo effects at up to 960 fps.

The ThinkPhone offers dual SIM capability, WiFi 6E, and 5G support—keeping you connected at all times. And with dual Dolby Atmos capable speakers, you'll enjoy immersive audio too. Did we mention the mighty 5000 mAh battery? It ensures long-lasting usage. With 68W fast charging and 15W wireless charging, you'll be juiced up in no time. The ThinkPhone even comes with its own charger.

Cards on the table: the Lenovo ThinkPhone carries a price tag of $900, positioning it as a premium business smartphone so getting it for a mere $570 is a huge win. But considering the cutting-edge technology, two-year warranty, and exceptional performance, that's an investment worth making.

Once in a blue moon, a reviewer can confidently proclaim that this is not just any run-of-the-mill device—it's a smartphone that defines true excellence. Whether you're a seasoned business professional or a tech enthusiast, the ThinkPhone checks all the boxes and then some.

From managing sensitive data to capturing stunning visuals and staying connected on the go, the ThinkPhone exceeds expectations.