Build a website for less with Wix's site builder this Black Friday - 10% off all plans

If you’re not exhausted from a full day of rummaging through discounts and sales posts, you’ll probably still have enough energy to check out Wix’s Black Friday website builder deal (opens in new tab).

The popular website builder is offering a whopping 10% discount off any package when you use the code "Wix10! (opens in new tab)". (P.S. Don't forget the exclamation mark after the Wix10.)

Whether you're in the market for a new website or just looking to spruce up your current one, now is the perfect time to do it.

Choose from Wix's four four website builder plans, three ecommerce plans and its enterprise site builder plans and save 10% for Black Friday. Use the coupon code: Wix10! at the checkout.

Why choose Wix website builder?

Wix is a website builder (opens in new tab) that allows you to create professional-looking websites without any prior coding knowledge. It's perfect for small businesses, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and anyone else who wants to build a website quickly and easily.

There are hundreds of templates to choose from, and you can drag and drop various elements to customize your site however you like. And with this exclusive Black Friday deal, you can get started on building your dream website for less.

Wix is extremely user-friendly and easy to use. Its websites are responsive, and look great on any device—smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop. This is important because people are increasingly using their mobile devices to browse the internet.

Wix also offers a free website builder (opens in new tab) service if you're just looking to dip your toes in the water before committing to a paid plan, and has excellent customer service you can reach by phone or email 24/7 if you get stuck along your site building journey.