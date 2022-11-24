These are the best PS5 TV deals we're seeing ahead of Black Friday

Are you in the market for excellent PS5 TV deals over Black Friday? Look no further. We've found what we believe to be the greatest offers available on this side of the sales.

Although Black Friday (opens in new tab) isn't technically kicking off until November 25, that hasn't stopped top retailers from jumping the gun and offering excellent prices on some of the best gaming TVs, which are ideal pairings for your PS5 console to take advantage of the 4K 120Hz prowess. That's what makes these PS5 TV deals worth considering right now!

But 120Hz is only one part of the story here. The HDMI 2.1 ports on these sets allow for other gaming-friendly features and technologies like Variable Refresh Rate, FreeSync, and G-Sync, all of which contribute to more responsive and immersive gameplay. In other words, they'll be great for Xbox Series X too.

The range of the deals shown here is impressive, and they cover not just TVs that are normally expensive, but models that were fairly affordable in the first place. Whether it’s a top-shelf LG or Sony OLED or a mid-range Hisense TV, there’s likely to be a deal here for you. If not then check back in our list of the best Black Friday TV deals for more. Also, make sure to check out our Black Friday PS5 deals page and our Black Friday gaming deals live blog for the biggest and best gaming discounts.

Today's best Black Friday PS5 TV deals (US)

(opens in new tab) Hisense 65-inch U8H Series 4K TV: was $1,399 now $899 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a budget big-screen display in today's Black Friday TV deals, Best Buy has this 65-inch QLED display from Hisense for only $899. That's a $500 savings, and a fantastic deal on this big-screen TV with Quantum Dot tech and a Mini-LED backlight that impressed us when we reviewed it (opens in new tab). The U8H series also features Google TV with built-in Google Assistant for voice control.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 75-inch U7H Series ULED TV: was $1,800 now $949.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Here's yet another great Black Friday deal on a Hisense TV, this one from the company's new U7H series. At just $949.99, you're getting $850 off this 75-inch set, a model that combines quantum dots and full-array local dimming with native 120 Hz display for an intense big-screen gaming experience. Definitely a deal for the PS5 owner!

(opens in new tab) Sony 65-inch XR-X90K 4K TV: was $1,300 now $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Sony's X90K series TVs are its new mid-range LED-backlit models, and at just one cent under $1,000, this 65-incher is a deal not to be missed. The X90K models features full-array local dimming to create deep blacks, and they're also gamer-friendly with "Perfect for PlayStation 5" features like 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM. Jump on this Best Buy Black Friday deal before it's gone!

(opens in new tab) LG 55-inch B2 Series OLED TV: was $1,299 now $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

With an awesome OLED picture and great gaming features, LG's budget B2 series sets were already a great deal, and with this $300 price drop for the 55-inch model, they are looking better than ever. A native 120 Hz display and VRR means this set is ready for PS5 action, and with those deep OLED blacks it's a great set for watching movies as well.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This early Black Friday deal on Samsung's 65-inch QN90B is among the best ones we've seen, and it also represents a near-record low price for this model. The QN90B series sets are Samsung's next-to-flagship mini-LED backlit models, offering impressive brightness and excellent black levels via high-precision local dimming. This set could dip even lower on Cyber Monday, but it's still a deal worth grabbing now.

(opens in new tab) LG 65-inch C2 OLED TV: was $2,099 now $1,699 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

LG's 65-inch C2 series OLED TV has hit its all-time low price in this early Black Friday sale. We loved the C2 when we reviewed it (opens in new tab), and it ended up winning for both the best gaming TV and best overall TV of 2022 in the TechRadar Choice Awards (opens in new tab). At $1,700, the LG C2 isn't the cheapest 65-inch TV around, but given its outstanding combination of features, performance, and value, this is still a fantastic deal.

(opens in new tab) Sony 65-inch A80K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,699 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This Sony 65-inch A80K series OLED TV is yet another great model that's reached a new all-time low price in Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. In our review of the A80K (opens in new tab), we praised it for its deep blacks, impressive brightness, and great suite of gaming features. We're hoping to see an even lower price for the 65-inch A80K before the holiday shopping season ends, but in the meantime, this is still a compelling deal.

(opens in new tab) Sony 65-inch XR-A95K OLED TV: was $3,999 now $2,999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Sony's top QD-OLED TV is being let go at its lowest yet price in this early Black Friday deal. We loved the XR-A95K when we reviewed it (opens in new tab), and then went to declare the best OLED TV of 2022 in the TechRadar Choice Awards (opens in new tab). It's still expensive, but you won't find a TV with a better overall picture than this one, and now you can get it for a full $1,000 less.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75-inch QN90B Neo QLED TV: was $2,999 now $2,399 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This sale on the 75-inch version of Samsung's next-best mini-LED 4K TV is among the best we've seen so far this year. With this set, you can expect deep blacks, excellent brightness, and a wide viewing angle for an LCD model. It's also great for gaming, and at this new, low price a great deal as well.

(opens in new tab) LG 77-inch C2 OLED TV: was $3,299 now $2,499 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)This deal on LG's best all-around TV at a sizeable 77 inches is something to get excited about since it represents a new low for that screen size. The C2 series OLEDs sit at the top of our list of the best 4K TVs (opens in new tab) owing to their excellent brightness, rich color, and stunning contrast. If you're in the market for a 75-inch or in this case, slightly larger screen, we could not make a more enthusiastic recommendation.

Today's best Black Friday PS5 TV deals (UK)

(opens in new tab) LG 55-inch CS series 4K OLED TV: was £1,499 now £949.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

At just £949, this is a great Amazon Black Friday deal on LG's CS series OLED TV. The set sports the company's latest a9 Gen 5 AI Processor, and it has support for Dolby Vision IQ HDR and Dolby Atmos sound. With a native 120Hz display, it's also a great option for gaming, and LG packs in VRR, ALLM, G-SYNC, and AMD FreeSync Premium to round out the set's gamer-friendly features.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was £1,399 now £899 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for an excellent deal on our favorite all-rounder LG OLED before Black Friday truly begins, you've found it. We didn't rate the LG C2 five stars for nothing – the picture quality is exceptional. The C2 has a sleek minimal design, great connectivity, and brilliant gaming credentials with four HDMI 2.1 ports to take advantage of the new-gen consoles. And the 48-inch model means it won't even take up too much room.

(opens in new tab) Samsung QN90B 55-inch Neo QLED TV: was £1,499 now £999 at Currys (opens in new tab)

The QN90B delivers Samsung's best 4K image quality from its latest range, featuring a super-advanced mini-LED backlight for incredible brightness and best-in-class contrast, while the QLED panel means bold and natural colours. HDR looks incredible, and it's much brighter than OLED TVs, so is ideal for daylight viewing. It's also equipped for next-gen gaming, with 4K 120Hz and VRR support. It even sounds good! We gave the QN95B (which is essentially identical for images, but with a different design) five stars.

(opens in new tab) Sony A80J 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,399 now £999 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

This TV from 2021 features Sony's phenomenal image processing, plus the rich colors and infinite contrast that OLED is famed for. It's also a 'Perfect for PlayStation' TV, meaning that not only supports the 4K 120Hz and VRR features of the next-gen console (as any TVs do), but also the Auto HDR Tone Mapping features, which make HDR gaming look even better. This is the cheapest it's ever been, and though it's an older TV, getting these kinds of features at 55 inches for under £1000 makes it an excellent deal.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 85-inch 85QN90B Neo QLED TV: was £ 3,999 now £2,999 at Currys (opens in new tab)

$1,000 off this 85-inch beast is an excellent buy and one of the biggest bog-screen discounts currently happening at Currys. In our review, we praised the QN85B series' elegant design, bright images, and great gaming support. Imagine what games would look like on this set's 85-inch screen!

Looking for a different TV option to shop for, either now or on Black Friday? Check out our guide to the best 4K TVs to learn about other great sets. Maybe looking for a larger screen option than a TV can provide? Then head straight to our best 4K projectors guide to learn how to take your TV viewing to the next level, size-wise.

