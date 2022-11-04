Aussie PS5 stock alert: Amazon selling God of War Ragnarök console bundle

Arguably the most anticipated game of the year, God of War: Ragnarök is finally set to hit the shelves – and is already earning rave reviews. As our own Vic Hood wrote in her review, “the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s God of War takes the threads from its predecessor and weaves them into a layered tapestry of emotive storytelling and brutality befitting the next chapter of Kratos and Atreus’ journey.”

Fortunately for those who’ve been waiting to get their hands on a PlayStation 5 console and might be worried about missing out on the latest critically acclaimed game release, Sony has just dropped a bundle of joy!

In a sign of the changing fortunes for those looking to snag Sony’s next-gen console, Aussie gamers can currently pre-order a PS5 console bundled with a copy of Ragnarök directly from Amazon AU. Retailing for AU$904.95 (opens in new tab), this could be a very welcome early Christmas gift if you’ve previously been stung by the PS5’s infamous stock issues.

(opens in new tab) PlayStation 5 Console - God of War Ragnarok Bundle | AU$904.95 on Amazon (opens in new tab) You can get your hot little hands on a Game of the Year candidate AND the latest Playstation thanks to this bundle. It couldn't come at a better time either, not only with holidays right around the corner, but also looking ahead to 2023 and the hope (*fingers crossed*) that next year is finally the year we really see the next-gen consoles put their stamp on the gaming market.

The bundle seemingly comes as a result of Sony’s push to improve PlayStation 5 console stock to coincide with God of War’s release, with shipments of the console increasing by a whopping 400% in September compared to the same month in 2021.

Clearly, Sony has been well aware of the hit it has on its hands with Ragnarök – as the glowing reviews further attest – but GoW isn’t the only new release to have received the bundle treatment. FIFA 23, the latest soccer football game in EA’s ever popular series (and last with the official FIFA licence), also recently received the bundle treatment.

If the World Game is more your bag than exploring the Norse apocalypse, you can still get your hands on a FIFA bundle – but only at an outlandishly steeper price point. Our advice? Grab the Kratos bundle and just buy a copy of FIFA 23 (opens in new tab) with your leftover dosh.