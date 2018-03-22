Amazon offers free headphones with Alexa-equipped Essential Phone

Amazon is offering a pair of Essential HD earphones — a $99 value — for free when you purchase an Essential Phone this week. Sweetening the deal is the fact that Amazon has already discounted this Android 8 phone by $50 from $499.99 to $449.99, which is the lowest price currently available. As such, you'll save a total of $149 when you purchase this bundle. This deal runs through Saturday, March 24.

Amazon offers the Essential Phone in three colors: Pure White, Black Moon, and Halo Gray, which is exclusive to Amazon and has a matte finish. This minimalist titanium and ceramic phone features an edge-to-edge 5.7-inch 2,560 x 1,312 display, 128GB of onboard storage, 3,040mAh battery,13MP dual-lens camera, and Android Oreo 8.1. And when you purchase the Halo Gray version, you'll also get Amazon's Alexa voice assistant.

Founded by Android creator Andy Rubin, the Essential Phone was launched in February 2017 at a list price of $699. That price was dropped by $200 in October.