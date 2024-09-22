You might not be able to stop playing this fun and addictive color game

I love organizing things by color. The process is so strangely pleasing that it almost feels like the very process is tapping into something deep inside. I don’t know how obsessed you are about these things but if you’ve ever found yourself organizing your world based on color, then this app is going to blow your mind.

It’s called “I Love Hue”. This simple game revolves around organizing blocks based on their hue. Okay, I appreciate that that sounds pretty simple but stick with me. The idea is: choose a puzzle and arrange the blocks by color and shade.

Too simple? Guess again. As the levels progress, it gets trickier and trickier with more blocks to place and fewer clues to go on. I've been playing the game for a little while now and I can attest to its addictiveness. The game's minimalist design creates a calming atmosphere that perfectly complements the process of solving the puzzle.

Homescreen heroes This is part of a regular series of articles exploring the apps that we couldn't live without. Read them all here.

Each puzzle includes a palette of vibrant hues. When you complete each puzzle, you'll get to enjoy a picture of a heart and an encouraging message like, "Fantastic." This encouragement helps you want to move onto the next.

As you gently proceed through the game, you'll encounter layouts that become increasingly difficult. It is the initial simplicity that really draws you in and gets you hooked. In that regard, the game manages to perfectly blend the right level of difficulty at the right point of the game.

(Image credit: Future)

Every puzzle I open now, I think, “That doesn’t look too difficult.” Then I start moving pieces around and realize I have seriously underestimated my color-matching abilities! As someone who is super competitive, this pushes all my buttons, causing me to keep going until I’ve beaten the game.

Not only is it incredibly competitive, but it is also amazingly meditative. The game is wonderfully calming; something that I definitely crave in the midst of a busy life. This is a game that helps you take a fresh look at life while appreciating the beauty of color.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

So far, so good but it’s not all plain sailing. This is a game that has in-app purchases and if you’re not careful, you could end up spending more than you planned to. Progressing in the game requires currency, which is why this game is called a Prism.

There are various ways to accumulate prisms, including the 15 you get every day you play the app or for watching an advertisement. Alternatively, if you prefer an ad-free experience, then you can buy prism packs. Personally, I’m not a big fan of in-app purchases so I stayed away from buying anything extra. Even with this frugal mindset and managed play, I was able to progress through the game as much as I wanted.

(Image credit: Future)

I’m sure it goes without saying but this app is completely based on color perception. If you struggle with that, then this game might not be the best fit for you.

"I Love Hue" is ideal for people who love puzzle games or simply love color. The simple idea and soothing colors—it's a game that will leave you feeling happy, relaxed, and ready to solve the next challenge.