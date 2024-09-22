You might not be able to stop playing this fun and addictive color game
Homescreen Heroes: I Love Hue is a puzzle-based game that leaves you wanting more
I love organizing things by color. The process is so strangely pleasing that it almost feels like the very process is tapping into something deep inside. I don’t know how obsessed you are about these things but if you’ve ever found yourself organizing your world based on color, then this app is going to blow your mind.
It’s called “I Love Hue”. This simple game revolves around organizing blocks based on their hue. Okay, I appreciate that that sounds pretty simple but stick with me. The idea is: choose a puzzle and arrange the blocks by color and shade.
Too simple? Guess again. As the levels progress, it gets trickier and trickier with more blocks to place and fewer clues to go on. I've been playing the game for a little while now and I can attest to its addictiveness. The game's minimalist design creates a calming atmosphere that perfectly complements the process of solving the puzzle.
This is part of a regular series of articles exploring the apps that we couldn't live without. Read them all here.
Each puzzle includes a palette of vibrant hues. When you complete each puzzle, you'll get to enjoy a picture of a heart and an encouraging message like, "Fantastic." This encouragement helps you want to move onto the next.
As you gently proceed through the game, you'll encounter layouts that become increasingly difficult. It is the initial simplicity that really draws you in and gets you hooked. In that regard, the game manages to perfectly blend the right level of difficulty at the right point of the game.
Every puzzle I open now, I think, “That doesn’t look too difficult.” Then I start moving pieces around and realize I have seriously underestimated my color-matching abilities! As someone who is super competitive, this pushes all my buttons, causing me to keep going until I’ve beaten the game.
Not only is it incredibly competitive, but it is also amazingly meditative. The game is wonderfully calming; something that I definitely crave in the midst of a busy life. This is a game that helps you take a fresh look at life while appreciating the beauty of color.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
So far, so good but it’s not all plain sailing. This is a game that has in-app purchases and if you’re not careful, you could end up spending more than you planned to. Progressing in the game requires currency, which is why this game is called a Prism.
There are various ways to accumulate prisms, including the 15 you get every day you play the app or for watching an advertisement. Alternatively, if you prefer an ad-free experience, then you can buy prism packs. Personally, I’m not a big fan of in-app purchases so I stayed away from buying anything extra. Even with this frugal mindset and managed play, I was able to progress through the game as much as I wanted.
I’m sure it goes without saying but this app is completely based on color perception. If you struggle with that, then this game might not be the best fit for you.
"I Love Hue" is ideal for people who love puzzle games or simply love color. The simple idea and soothing colors—it's a game that will leave you feeling happy, relaxed, and ready to solve the next challenge.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.