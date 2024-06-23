This health and wellness audio app is the kind of mood-lifter I need

One of the best things about technology is its potential to help the world. The explosion of apps on the Apple App and Google Play stores has also seen a rise in apps that directly help us manage our mental health. Personally, I think we could all do with some assistance in this area and the Soaak app is a good example of how this can be achieved with great effect.

It’s no ordinary app, though, and experiencing it, at least to start with, is a bit unnerving. For example, as I write, I’m listening to an anti-anxiety sound frequency that would not be out of place in a suspense thriller series or ghost-themed movie. I therefore have to take the developer’s word for it that it’s calming!

Don't let this put you off, though. This anti-anxiety sound frequency is designed to “help calm the mind, body, and soul.” Such sounds, the developer claims, help develop deeper breathing and a calm mind at a cellular level, thereby reducing anxiety and increasing peacefulness. Who wouldn’t benefit from a little more peace in their lives?

Homescreen heroes This is part of a regular series of articles exploring the apps that we couldn't live without. Read them all here.

I had initially thought all of the audio clips would be akin to what you’d hear in a spa: whale sounds that calm the mind and the body or rain in the forest. It didn’t take long for me to realize that it’s nothing like that but is, in fact, a lot more scientific. The app provides a collection of repeated frequencies that are supposed to lead to a specific outcome, such as high energy or peacefulness.

(Image credit: Future)

Having found myself in the deep end of frequencies, I was glad to discover that they can be layered underneath nature noises or music so that they blend seamlessly into the background. It’s also possible to play them at the same time as your favorite music tracks on Spotify or Deezer if you’re not particularly keen on their music library.

I found it difficult to listen to the frequencies in isolation but I have heard that a lot of people have pushed through and gradually become accustomed to them. You'll have to discover what works best for you.

My favorite frequency is ‘Depression Relief’, which is designed to clear old patterns that hold lower vibratory emotions. If it works as promised, it can promote an overall sense of well-being, hope, joy, and love. After listening to it a few times a day, I came away convinced. As we all do, I feel low at times, and found it helped to just switch the frequency on, sit back, and relax.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

Reports suggest that some people start feeling the benefit after only a few days, whereas others take a little bit longer. If you’d like to give it a try, then it’s worth giving the app a bit of time and committing to it properly.

Alongside frequencies, the Soaak app also has a ‘Mindful Intentions’ section, much like a “thought for the day”. It provides a challenge to respond to the day’s events in a specific way.

The mindful intention for the day I’m writing is “I respond with kindness in every situation.” I found it helpful to take a step back from the challenges of the day and be reminded of what a positive approach to the day could be. I didn’t always feel the need to take the ‘Intention’ on board but I appreciated the nudge.

(Image credit: Future)

I preferred to focus on the audio side of the app but there is also a section with a bunch of 21-day programs. Examples include “The Art of Letting Go” with Dr. Beckwith and “The Chemistry of Happiness” with Sarah Hiner. The latter takes 21 days to help users learn to adapt to their ever-changing environment, including food, exercise, and friends.

Having used the app for a little while, I can honestly say that I’m glad I gave it a try. It took some time to overcome the weirdness of the sounds but after pushing through that, it’s amazing how normal it all became.

The app isn’t cheap and will cause many to think twice about whether it’s worth it. To give it a try, Soaak offers a free trial or if you’re ready to invest, it’ll cost you $29.99 (£22.99) per month or $299.99 (£299.99) per year.