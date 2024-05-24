Quordle today – hints and answers for Saturday, May 25 (game #852)

Saturday's Quordle doesn't deviate too far from the pattern we've seen in recent days. There's nothing to get majorly worried about – beyond the fact that all Quordles are potentially difficult. There are hints below if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #852) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #852) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #852) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #852) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #852) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • C • S • R • S

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #852) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #852, are…

CREST

SLICK

RATTY

SPURT

This is a fairly standard Quordle, all told. The repeated T in RATTY is the only real complication, and all four words are relatively common. There are no truly uncommon letters, either – although K is not that likely to appear in general, it's rather common at the end of a word. RATTY was the only quadrant I 'lost' a guess on following my three set start words, meaning I solved this Quordle in eight, with one spare.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #852) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #852, are…

SOLID

DECOY

FLOOR

CLUED

Quordle answers: The past 20