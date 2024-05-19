Quordle today – hints and answers for Monday, May 20 (game #847)

Welcome to another week of Quordle puzzles courtesy of Merriam-Webster, the dictionary people. As always, it offers a tricky combination of four Wordle games that you play simultaneously, so read on if you need some hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #847) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #847) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 3.

Quordle today (game #847) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #847) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #847) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • F • S • C • R

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #847) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #847, are…

FORCE

SPREE

CACHE

RADII

This is potentially a very difficult Quordle, although as always much will depend on what your strategy is. Mine is to begin with three set words, STARE, DOILY and PUNCH, which between them use 15 of the most common letters in the alphabet, including all five vowels. Plus, most of those letters feature in their most common positions; for instance S is likely to be at the start, Y at the end and so on.

Sometimes, it just works. Today was one of those days. And it was just as well, because with repeated letters in SPREE, CACHE and RADII, and with the latter being a more obscure word than most, too, it could have been much harder for me. However, my three start words gave me a really good opening and I was able to solve each of them in consecutive guesses after that, leaving me with two guesses spare.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #847) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #847, are…

QUITE

COAST

SWUNG

FOAMY

Quordle answers: The past 20