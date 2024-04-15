Quordle today – hints and answers for Tuesday, April 16 (game #813)

How's your day going? If solving Quordle is part of your routine then it could be about to get much better – or potentially much worse. Today's is not the hardest ever, but then again I'm not sure any Quordle counts as easy. With that in mind, you'll find some hints below if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #813) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #813) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #813) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #813) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #813) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • M • M • A • D

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #813) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #813, are…

METAL

MATEY

AGREE

DRIVE

This is a fairly humdrum Quordle enlivened by the inclusion of MATEY, which is a great word that wouldn't necessarily expect to be included as an answer in the game. The repeated E in AGREE might have made it harder to find that word, but the fact that METAL and MATEY include four of the same characters as each other should have helped solve both of those, and ultimately there's nothing to be scared of here.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #813) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #813, are…

LABOR

LEAFY

WINCH

SHEEN

Quordle answers: The past 20