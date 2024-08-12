Need a cheap webcam for online classes? Look no further, our number one favorite webcam is on sale right now
Cheap and to the point
The Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam has sat in the top spot of our best webcams list for years, and is currently on sale just in time for back-to-school shopping.
Online classes and seminars (as well as remote work for those of us no longer in education) have remained popular even after the end of the pandemic, and with the many meetings and calls you’re going to have. you'll need a good webcam that won't break the bank. That’s where the Logitech C920x HD Pro comes in, and it's been knocked down from $99.99 to $69.99 right now at Best Buy, shaving $30 off the original price.
We reviewed the Logitech C920 years ago, and it’s remained virtually unchanged in all that time. Despite that, it still remains one of the best webcams you can get your hands on, making this quite a find for students. After all, if it ain’t broke, why fix it? You’ll be investing in a webcam you’ll be using for quite some time, so even if this isn’t the cheapest we’ve ever seen it, the Logitech C920 is still quite a bargain at this price.
Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy
The Logitech C920x still tops the list of best webcams for a reason. Its 1080p HD capture plus dual-mic camera makes it an ideal choice for students and beginner streamers alike, especially with its signature auto-focus and light correction.
While the Logitech C920 may not be the most powerful webcam you can buy, its glowing reputation is definitely deserved. It offers a perfect balance of performance and affordability, capturing footage at 1080p HD with dual microphones that balance your sound quality without needing a separate mic. You also get autofocus and light correction features, enabling the webcam to capture high-quality, well-lit video regardless of your surroundings.
My favorite feature of the Logitech C920, however, is its incredible portability. The little webcam balances perfectly atop any laptop or monitor, and due to its flexible design, you can fold it up and drop it in your bag if you need to take it around or join seminars on the go. It’s our number one webcam for a reason, from its robust build quality to its straightforward plug-and-play functionality: this is frankly the only webcam anyone who isn’t a professional streamer or YouTuber needs.
