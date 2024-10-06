Apple's smart AR glasses are rumored to be arriving in 2026 – with microLED tech

Apple could be ready to take on the Meta Orion AR glasses

Meta's impressive demo of its Orion AR glasses has got us interested in augmented reality specs again, and a small tidbit of rumored information has come our way that suggests Apple could have its own device in this category by 2026 – with microLED tech included.

This comes from tipster @Jukanlosreve (via Wccftech), who has a decent record for leaks (though that was under a different username). The source says Apple "has not given up" on microLED tech, which it's been exploring for several years now.

The tech combines the brightness of microLED with the deep blacks of OLED, making it superior to both existing display technologies. It's also very difficult and expensive to manufacture, which is why we haven't seen it on smaller gadgets to date.

As our feature on microLED TVs will tell you, this is an innovation that has shown potential for years – but again the problem is in getting the prices down to a point where people are actually going to be available to afford these devices.

Specs appeal

Apple has not given up on Micro LED technology.1. They are preparing Micro LED for AR glasses, with mass production expected in 2026.2. The plan to include Micro LED in the Apple Watch Ultra is also still in place, with a target launch in 2026.October 5, 2024

The Apple Watch Ultra should also get a microLED display, according to this tipster. Somewhat surprisingly, we didn't get an Apple Watch Ultra 3 this year, so we're not sure what number Apple might be up to in a couple of years.

When it comes to the Apple Glasses, we've had several waves of rumors around these AR specs in recent years. The previous estimate for a launch window was 2027 – so it's possible that Apple has accelerated development on this new device.

Last year there was word that Apple's AR glasses had been delayed indefinitely, with focus switching to a cheaper VR headset. It's possible that Meta's success with the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses have shifted Apple's thinking in this respect.

There's also the Apple Vision Pro of course: the mixed reality headset is very powerful and very expensive, and hasn't sold in huge numbers, and perhaps Apple wants to get something smaller and more affordable out of the door next.