Strava's Year in Sport is rolling out now – it's like Spotify Wrapped for your activities

It's not just the music streaming services that offer users an annual recap these days, because Strava has pushed out its own Year in Sport – a recap of everything you've been logging on the app throughout the course of 2023.

The caveat is that you have to be a paying subscriber to see your highlights for the entire year (prices start at $11.99 / £8.99 / AU$14.99). Full details of the recap are here (via 9to5Google), and you need to open up the Strava app for Android or iOS app to get to your recap. You can also scan this QR code.

"The Year In Sport summary is a highly personalized report for Strava athletes that highlights fun data insights, meaningful social engagements, and stand-out moments from this past year," says Strava.

Strava has posted on Instagram to give you some idea of what you can expect from your Year in Sport: the total time you spent doing activities, for example, the total distance you covered, and more along those lines.

Year in Sport Awards 2023

Strava has also announced the winners of its Year in Sport Awards for 2023, recognition for the athletes, creators and clubs that have "stood out from the crowd and motivated us to keep moving" during the course of the year.

Those recognized include cyclist Demi Vollering, who triumphed at the Tour de France Femmes, the Ardennes classics, and the Dutch National Road Race Championships. Another female cyclist, Teniel Campbell, gets Trailblazer of the Year.

The fastest known time on Mont Blanc, logged by runner and 'skyracer' Hillary Gerardi, gets Activity of the Year 2023. According to Strava, it may never be bettered: 20 miles (32.6 kilometers) covered in 7 hours, 25 minutes, and 28 seconds.

There's also a nod to Strava user Frédéric de Lanouvelle and his daughter Mathilde in the Artist of the Year category: they drew a giant heart across France via their cycling activities, GPS, and the location recording tools inside Strava.