Is YouTube auto-playing Shorts when you open the app? Well, you’re not alone - here’s how to fix it

News
By published

YouTube's bug has been plaguing users for weeks

Logo of YouTube Shorts
(Image credit: YouTube)

Since its inception in 2020, YouTube Shorts has been TikTok’s fierce competitor in the short-form content sector, but as of recently YouTube has been having a bit of run-in with issues that many users have picked up on. As reported by people on Reddit (see below), a new bug auto-plays the Shorts tab as soon as you open the YouTube app.

YouTube app opens to shorts from r/youtube

This issue has been quite on and off for YouTube and has somehow resurfaced for more and more people over the past few weeks. For many users, the app will automatically open to show its Shorts tab if it was the last thing viewed/ used, as opposed to opening the YouTube homepage as it usually would.

However, according to 9to5Google, it’s noticed a growing trend where YouTube automatically launches Shorts no matter what was previously viewed - and this is the case for both free users and paying subscribers of YouTube Premium. As it stands, it’s not certain if this issue is cropping up for iOS users, however 9to5Google has noticed that Android devices - notably the Nothing Phone (3a) and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold - have fallen victim to this annoying bug.

Youtube Autoplaying Videos on App Open - YouTube Youtube Autoplaying Videos on App Open - YouTube
Watch On

There’s no doubt that YouTube has contributed a substantial amount of attention to launching its answer to TikTok’s popular short video feed, and even gained an edge over it with a music video remix feature last year. But it’s hard to tell if this bug is a minor fault in the system, or a tactic to get more users to ride the YouTube Shorts train.

How you can fix the YouTube Shorts bug

If you’re an Android user who’s having issues with YouTube playing you Shorts as soon as you launch the app, then there’s a way you can change this. As recommended in 9to5Google’s report, opening and force-stopping the app won’t be enough to solve the issue, but clearing your storage/ cache will help.

Though this is the trick to getting YouTube to stop auto-playing the Shorts tab when you open the app, 9to5Google says that the issue will return when Shorts are opened again. YouTube has yet to comment on its efforts to fix the issue, but we’ll update this story if any new information surfaces.

You might also like

See more Computing News
TOPICS
Rowan Davies
Rowan Davies
Editorial Associate

Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
the YouTube logo on a screen in front of other YouTube logos covering a black background
YouTube is testing a new button to press when you don't know what to watch
Google Pixel 8 review Pixel 8 Pro cameras
Is your Google Pixel 9 screen flickering or are the haptics a lot more intense? You aren't alone, and thankfully there's a fix
Woman holding phone in field with Spotify app onscreen
The Spotify bug that shows ads to Premium subscribers has finally been fixed - for now at least
YouTube Veo 2
Look out, AI video could soon flood YouTube Shorts
A TV remote pointing at YouTube logo
I was watching YouTube on my TV before it became more popular than phones – here are 3 reasons why it’s better on the big screen
YouTube on a TV
Your YouTube TV app could get much easier to use with these 2 new features
Latest in Software
Logo of YouTube Shorts
Is YouTube auto-playing Shorts when you open the app? Well, you’re not alone - here’s how to fix it
AI fashion
I asked ChatGPT 4o, Gemini Live, and Siri what to wear, and only one could really help me look my best
Gemini on a mobile phone.
Worryingly, Google Gemini’s new AI image generation features can be used to remove watermarks from images and I'm concerned
Snap Spectacles 5
Latest Snap Spectacles update teases an exciting AR future that I can't wait for
A man getting angry with his laptop.
Windows 11 bug deletes Copilot from the OS – is this the first glitch ever some users will be happy to encounter?
Apple Intelligence
It’s crunch time for Apple Intelligence as Apple execs look for a solution to the company’s AI woes
Latest in News
Pebble smartwatch countdown
Pebble confirms its smartwatch announcement is just hours away
Logo of YouTube Shorts
Is YouTube auto-playing Shorts when you open the app? Well, you’re not alone - here’s how to fix it
Google DeepMind panel discussion
“More sovereignty and protection” - Google goes all-in on UK AI with data residency, upskilling projects, and startup investments
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 expected to have AI upscaling and I can't wait to finally play Tears of the Kingdom with upgraded graphics
PowerColor Red Devil AMD RX 9070 XT graphics card shown side-on
Your next GPU could be from AMD, not Nvidia, if Team Red’s success with PC gamers continues
Intel Lunar Lake concept
Intel's Panther Lake processors won't arrive until Q1 2026 - corroborates previous delay rumors despite former Intel CEO's promise of 2025 launch
More about software
AI fashion

I asked ChatGPT 4o, Gemini Live, and Siri what to wear, and only one could really help me look my best
Snap Spectacles 5

Latest Snap Spectacles update teases an exciting AR future that I can't wait for
Sage Oracle Jet coffee machine with cup of coffee and milk pitcher on kitchen counter

I tested the Sage Oracle Jet for a month, and it delivers top-notch espresso with minimal effort
See more latest
Most Popular
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar, subwoofer and rear speakers
Samsung's best Dolby Atmos soundbar is being bricked by a new update – here's what we know so far
Intel Lunar Lake concept
Intel's Panther Lake processors won't arrive until Q1 2026 - corroborates previous delay rumors despite former Intel CEO's promise of 2025 launch
A graphic showing someone on a tablet working through a supply chain.
Security issue in open source software leaves businesses concerned for systems
Pebble smartwatch countdown
Pebble confirms its smartwatch announcement is just hours away
Apple Watch Ultra 2 settings
I've been using an Apple Watch for 10 years – here are three common mistakes even I've made
person at a computer
Infamous ransomware hackers reveal new tool to brute-force VPNs
Google DeepMind panel discussion
“More sovereignty and protection” - Google goes all-in on UK AI with data residency, upskilling projects, and startup investments
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 expected to have AI upscaling and I can't wait to finally play Tears of the Kingdom with upgraded graphics
Samsung Galaxy S24 hands on handheld back straight white
The Samsung Galaxy S24 is getting one of the S25’s biggest video upgrades with One UI 7 – here’s why Log Video matters
PowerColor Red Devil AMD RX 9070 XT graphics card shown side-on
Your next GPU could be from AMD, not Nvidia, if Team Red’s success with PC gamers continues