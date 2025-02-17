Apple Maps could soon get one of Google Maps' worst features – and I may have to move elsewhere

Apple is apparently considering inserting ads into its Apple Maps app

This would mirror a move taken by Google Maps and similar rivals

It could result in a much worse user experience

Apple Maps was a buggy mess when it first launched, but in the years since it has become a genuine rival to Google Maps, and arguably outperforms it in some areas. But there are murmurings that it could soon adopt one of Google Maps’ worst features, and it’s made me worried for its future.

That’s because Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman believes Apple is considering inserting adverts into the Apple Maps app. This could mean that certain places get pushed to the top of search results within the app, an example being a local Wendy’s topping the list when you search for 'fries,' merely because it paid to be advertised this way.

Apple Maps wouldn’t be the first Apple app to come with built-in ads. The Stocks, News and App Store apps already contain adverts, and the company is pushing further into the commercials business with its expanding sports coverage.

It’s also not the first time that Apple has looked at inserting ads into Apple Maps. Gurman reported back in 2022 that the firm was looking at ways to integrate advertising into its navigation app, although little came of this. Now, it looks like Apple is returning to the idea in a more serious way.

Degrading your search results

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

A move like this sticks in the craw for a number of reasons. As an Apple user, I’m already paying a premium for hardware, so being served ads on top of that feels like I’m being nickel-and-dimed. As well as that, Apple is one of the most valuable and profitable companies in the world – does it really need to be degrading the user experience in order to squeeze even more money into its coffers?

I take some small comfort knowing that Apple is far more committed to user privacy than Google is. Apple takes certain steps to protect the information of people using the Maps app, such as assigning you a random identifier that only lasts for the duration of your session, making it impossible for Apple or a hacker to get a complete picture of any one person’s journeys. That makes me feel Apple would at least handle user privacy more stringently if it were to bring ads to Apple Maps.

But it doesn’t overcome my main problem with seeing ads in a mapping app. Apps like this aren’t just used for route planning – they’re used to find attractions and restaurants in your nearby area. You might want to find the best eatery near you, but if certain locations are being promoted to the top of the pile because they paid for the privilege, you could be pushed towards an inferior location and miss somewhere better that didn’t slip Apple a few shiny greenbacks. In other words, the playing field is being skewed away from the genuinely best results and towards those with the deepest pockets.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If I use an app like Apple Maps to find local attractions, I don’t want my screen to be crowded with questionable options when something better might end up being pushed out of sight. And while I’m assuming that Apple will respect user privacy based on its past behavior, that’s not a guarantee that the company will be quite so scrupulous when serious money is on the line.

I guess the good news is that I’ve become so accustomed to ignoring ads that I've already conditioned myself to scroll right past them in search results. But if Apple handles this move poorly, I might have to start looking for an alternative app.