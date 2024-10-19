Recently, Mac device owners with the macOS Sequoia installed have been experiencing a massive amount of pop-ups concerning app permissions. While keeping consumers informed is good, the excessive amount is quite a nuisance. As such, one particular app developer created Amnesia.

Amnesia is a tool that, when downloaded and installed, lets you turn off those pesky reminders for app permissions for Screen Capture Access on a monthly basis. It's a great holdover until Apple fixes the issue itself, which it is stated to be working on as of now.

Steps for how to fix the macOS Sequoia pop-up issue

Pay what you want for the Amnesia app

Download and install the app

It will adjust the app permissions

A Mac device

macOS Sequioa OS installed

The Amnesia app

Step by step guide

1. Purchase and download the Amnesia app (Image: © Amnesia) Go to the Amnesia website which has the app available for download. You can pay any price you want but you must enter at least one (1) Euros (€). Once your payment goes through, you can immediately download the app on your Mac device.

2. Install and use the app (Image: © Future) Click on the .zip file, then the Amnesia file, and install the app on your Mac device as normal. Once installed, you simply change permissions for each Screen Capture app that needs to be modified. The app changes the .plist file for the Screen Capture access feature. This basically rewrites app permissions to always allow access to screen and audio, stopping the pop-ups.

Final thoughts

There is another way to stop the pop-ups regarding app permissions, however, it's much riskier and requires a lot more programming knowledge than the average reader.

According to instructions from Jeff Johnson (Stop The Madness), you first need to change the .plist file that's in charge of prompt dates:

defaults read ~/Library/Group\ Containers/group.com.apple.replayd/ScreenCaptureApprovals.plist



As it's protected by TCC, you'll need to give Full Disk Access to the Terminal app first:

{

"/Applications/Shottr.app/Contents/MacOS/Shottr" = "2024-09-21 12:40:36 +0000";

}

From there, you're manually changing the date in the .plist file to something like the year 3024:

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

defaults write ~/Library/Group\ Containers/group.com.apple.replayd/ScreenCaptureApprovals.plist "/Applications/Shottr.app/Contents/MacOS/Shottr" -date "3024-09-21 12:40:36 +0000"

As a warning, this requires full and thorough knowledge of how .plist files work. If you don't have such knowledge, do not modify anything in your Mac and just use the Amnesia app instead.